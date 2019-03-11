Calhoun’s constant business growth has facilitated local changes in many industries, including that of personal fitness. Larger chain gyms are moving to the area, bringing with them perks like new equipment and easy-access facilities, but local gyms have done their part in keeping up with the trends. The following three profiles are a snapshot of what local fitness business owners are doing to keep up with trends and make sure their customers are satisfied. TNU Fitness: ‘You’re going to see new equipment’ James Sartin feels the fact that TNU Fitness, which he co-owns with his wife, Christina Sartin, has implemented the newest technology makes the gym a leader in local fitness. “We can control this entire building from our house,” he says. “There’s nothing we can’t do here remotely other than clean.” The Sartins have made it a point to provide what patrons want since they opened the facility in December 2016. They’ve installed $100,000 in new equipment since then, James says. “That was our promise to new members,” he says, “You’re going to see new equipment.” They’ve also committed to making the facility available to clients on their time. The facility is available to members 24/7. The cooler is available to clients at any time as well. Members can open it with their gym keys, James says. James admits that larger, corporate-owned gyms popping up in town caused him a bit of anxiety, but he says he and Christina have come to terms with the new competition and have adjusted accordingly. “We are a different environment,” he says. “I can’t say that it didn’t worry me in the beginning.” He endured a few sleepless nights, but in the end, he came to the realization that TNU has something unique to offer in the form of a more intimate atmosphere. Classes are smaller here than at larger gyms, he says, and the equipment is often easier to access. TNU also avoids nickel-and-diming its members. The gym’s platinum-level members have access to free tanning, a bring-a-guest-for-free program and a free fit class each week. There’s also a free towel service for all members. “It’s what you prefer,” James says. “If you want to go stand in line and wait for machines, that’s up to you.” He says he actually expects corporate-owned facilities to bring out more fitness-minded people in the long run. TNU’s numbers have steadily increased since it opened, he says. This is the first fitness facility the couple has owned, although Christina was a personal trainer in the past. Opening the facility was a leap of faith. “The man upstairs said to go. We’d talked about it for a long time,” James says. Results Unlimited: ‘A community of overcomers’ Amy Lemieux has run her gym, Results Unlimited by Amy, from its current location at 113 Park St. in downtown Calhoun for two years, but she’s actually had a gym in town for more than a decade. She moved downtown from the location she opened on Curtis Parkway 12 years ago. During those 12 years, she found a purpose in helping those who come to her for personal training or for a regular gym membership. Fitness, she says, is about helping people overcome what’s blocking their self confidence. She asks clients, “What’s eating you?” before she begins training them. Eating disorders, fear of rejection and past victimization experiences all drive people to seek out fitness help. “When you carry those things, it manifests on the outside,” Lemieux says. “When you don’t deal with what’s eating you, then you’re in a lifestyle of destruction.” She helps clients begin improving themselves from the inside out with services like meal plans, life coaching, personal fitness and the opportunity to join Results Unlimited as regular members and use the full array of available machines and weights. “It’s grown into a community of overcomers,” she says. Lemieux has certainly noticed the presence of larger chain gyms, but she has focused on branding her facility around personal development in order to establish it as unique. Part of that focus is establishing a personal relationship with clients and holding them accountable as they reach for their goals. “I think you’re valuable enough to yourself to make a commitment,” she says. Lemieux herself became involved in fitness on a competitive level as she battled food addiction and low self-esteem. She made discoveries during that time that she’s carried forward. “I’ve overcome those things, so I know the way out,” she says. “When I competed, I was so focused on the outside. What God told me was that all the exercise in the world isn’t going to heal you.” Fitness First: ‘‘Cheers’ without the beer’ Fitness First, a fixture on the Calhoun fitness scene for about a dozen years now, moved last June from its former home on Red Bud Road to its new location at 150 Warrior Path. The change was part of a move to downsize. “It’s been great,” owner Pam Stephens says. “I could really kick myself for not doing it sooner. I’m so much happier here.” Stephens says the larger chain gyms moving into the area were part of what influenced her decision to move to a smaller facility. “With all the gyms popping up in town, we’d already lost some members,” she says. She decided to focus on keeping the friendly, low-key atmosphere Fitness First is known for. Subtle factors like no background music allow people to socialize freely, she says. “You can come in here at 9 or 9:30 (in the morning) and you have people just talking, catching up,” she says. “It’s kind of like ‘Cheers’ without the beer.” Fitness competitors and bodybuilders aren’t really the norm here, she says. She promotes a more casual vibe that she feels appeals to those simply looking to get in better shape or integrate exercise into their lives. The Silver Sneakers and Silver and Fit classes are popular. “We’re more of a fitness center than a gym,” she says. “It’s just really friendly here.” The emphasis on relationships is one thing that really makes her gym unique, Stephens says. Fitness First members have been known to support the community and each other outside the gym. The facility is now situated on the route of the annual Unity Run, and the wheelchair participants met there before the start of the last race, Stephens says. Gym members also turned out during the run to cheer on workout friends who participated. Stephens actually got into the fitness business with a Gold’s Gym franchise, which she operated for 10 years before switching to a privately-owned setup. She renewed her franchise contract twice before deciding to go out on her own. She made the change mainly because the franchise fees got too expensive, she says. The main benefits of having her own private business have been the absence of franchise fees, she says, and being able to set her own rules and policies.
Calhoun’s constant business growth has facilitated local changes in many industries, including that of personal fitness. Larger chain gyms are moving to the area, bringing with them perks like new equipment and easy-access facilities, but local gyms have done their part in keeping up with the trends.
The following three profiles are a snapshot of what local fitness business owners are doing to keep up with trends and make sure their customers are satisfied.
TNU Fitness: ‘You’re going to see new equipment’
James Sartin feels the fact that TNU Fitness, which he co-owns with his wife, Christina Sartin, has implemented the newest technology makes the gym a leader in local fitness.
“We can control this entire building from our house,” he says. “There’s nothing we can’t do here remotely other than clean.”
The Sartins have made it a point to provide what patrons want since they opened the facility in December 2016. They’ve installed $100,000 in new equipment since then, James says.
“That was our promise to new members,” he says, “You’re going to see new equipment.”
They’ve also committed to making the facility available to clients on their time. The facility is available to members 24/7. The cooler is available to clients at any time as well. Members can open it with their gym keys, James says.
James admits that larger, corporate-owned gyms popping up in town caused him a bit of anxiety, but he says he and Christina have come to terms with the new competition and have adjusted accordingly.
“We are a different environment,” he says. “I can’t say that it didn’t worry me in the beginning.”
He endured a few sleepless nights, but in the end, he came to the realization that TNU has something unique to offer in the form of a more intimate atmosphere. Classes are smaller here than at larger gyms, he says, and the equipment is often easier to access.
TNU also avoids nickel-and-diming its members. The gym’s platinum-level members have access to free tanning, a bring-a-guest-for-free program and a free fit class each week. There’s also a free towel service for all members.
“It’s what you prefer,” James says. “If you want to go stand in line and wait for machines, that’s up to you.”
He says he actually expects corporate-owned facilities to bring out more fitness-minded people in the long run. TNU’s numbers have steadily increased since it opened, he says. This is the first fitness facility the couple has owned, although Christina was a personal trainer in the past. Opening the facility was a leap of faith.
“The man upstairs said to go. We’d talked about it for a long time,” James says.
Results Unlimited: ‘A community of overcomers’
Amy Lemieux has run her gym, Results Unlimited by Amy, from its current location at 113 Park St. in downtown Calhoun for two years, but she’s actually had a gym in town for more than a decade. She moved downtown from the location she opened on Curtis Parkway 12 years ago.
During those 12 years, she found a purpose in helping those who come to her for personal training or for a regular gym membership. Fitness, she says, is about helping people overcome what’s blocking their self confidence.
She asks clients, “What’s eating you?” before she begins training them. Eating disorders, fear of rejection and past victimization experiences all drive people to seek out fitness help.
“When you carry those things, it manifests on the outside,” Lemieux says. “When you don’t deal with what’s eating you, then you’re in a lifestyle of destruction.”
She helps clients begin improving themselves from the inside out with services like meal plans, life coaching, personal fitness and the opportunity to join Results Unlimited as regular members and use the full array of available machines and weights.
“It’s grown into a community of overcomers,” she says.
Lemieux has certainly noticed the presence of larger chain gyms, but she has focused on branding her facility around personal development in order to establish it as unique. Part of that focus is establishing a personal relationship with clients and holding them accountable as they reach for their goals.
“I think you’re valuable enough to yourself to make a commitment,” she says.
Lemieux herself became involved in fitness on a competitive level as she battled food addiction and low self-esteem. She made discoveries during that time that she’s carried forward.
“I’ve overcome those things, so I know the way out,” she says. “When I competed, I was so focused on the outside. What God told me was that all the exercise in the world isn’t going to heal you.”
Fitness First: ‘‘Cheers’ without the beer’
Fitness First, a fixture on the Calhoun fitness scene for about a dozen years now, moved last June from its former home on Red Bud Road to its new location at 150 Warrior Path. The change was part of a move to downsize.
“It’s been great,” owner Pam Stephens says. “I could really kick myself for not doing it sooner. I’m so much happier here.”
Stephens says the larger chain gyms moving into the area were part of what influenced her decision to move to a smaller facility.
“With all the gyms popping up in town, we’d already lost some members,” she says.
She decided to focus on keeping the friendly, low-key atmosphere Fitness First is known for. Subtle factors like no background music allow people to socialize freely, she says.
“You can come in here at 9 or 9:30 (in the morning) and you have people just talking, catching up,” she says. “It’s kind of like ‘Cheers’ without the beer.”
Fitness competitors and bodybuilders aren’t really the norm here, she says. She promotes a more casual vibe that she feels appeals to those simply looking to get in better shape or integrate exercise into their lives. The Silver Sneakers and Silver and Fit classes are popular.
“We’re more of a fitness center than a gym,” she says. “It’s just really friendly here.”
The emphasis on relationships is one thing that really makes her gym unique, Stephens says. Fitness First members have been known to support the community and each other outside the gym. The facility is now situated on the route of the annual Unity Run, and the wheelchair participants met there before the start of the last race, Stephens says. Gym members also turned out during the run to cheer on workout friends who participated.
Stephens actually got into the fitness business with a Gold’s Gym franchise, which she operated for 10 years before switching to a privately-owned setup. She renewed her franchise contract twice before deciding to go out on her own. She made the change mainly because the franchise fees got too expensive, she says. The main benefits of having her own private business have been the absence of franchise fees, she says, and being able to set her own rules and policies.