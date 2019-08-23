MACON — A Georgia man faces a federal prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to carrying a homemade gun that was disguised as an ink pen.
U.S. Attorney Charles Peeler’s office said in a news release Friday that 28-year-old Billy Christopher Evans of Macon admitted he made the weapon, which fired a .22-caliber bullet from what appeared to be an ink pen measuring less than 5 inches long.
Federal prosecutors said Bibb County sheriff’s deputies found the pen gun when they searched Evans after being called to a hotel where he was acting erratically in November 2017. Investigators successfully fired the pen gun at a test range.
Evans pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of possessing an unregistered firearm. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison.
Candy suspected in student illnesses not drug-infused
JACKSON — Authorities in Georgia say candy that is believed to have sickened several students at a middle school was not drug-infused.
Henderson Middle School in Jackson said in a statement that several students reported feeling ill after ingesting the candy Friday.
The Butts County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that tests showed the candy did not contain drugs. The post also said that the packaging and the children’s symptoms seemed similar to those of cannabis edibles.
Investigators determined the candy had come from a food bank in Hampton. The post said it may have been contaminated.
The school is about 45 miles southeast of Atlanta.
Todd Simpson, the interim superintendent for Butts County Schools, told the AJC one child was taken to a hospital out of an abundance of caution.
Georgia man’s remains sent via FedEx have disappeared
ATLANTA — A missing man found dead is once again missing: His remains were shipped through FedEx and lost.
Fulton County Chief Medical Examiner Jan Gorniak tells reporters that Jeffrey Merriweather Jr.’s remains were shipped in June so an expert in St. Louis could determine a cause of death. But the package never arrived. Gorniak says package tracking shows the remains were last recorded at a FedEx warehouse in Austell, Georgia.
WSB-TV reports a FedEx representative says the remains weren’t found at the warehouse, and the company is investigating.
Merriweather’s father says the family held a funeral without his body. The 31-year-old man was reported missing in mid-June and found dead later that month. His death remains under investigation.
Mom: 12-year-old shooting victim may never walk again
ATLANTA — The mother of a 12-year-old shooting victim says her son is paralyzed and may never walk again.
Allison Wood told WSB-TV that her son Isaiah Payton was shot through his spine Saturday near an Atlanta high school football stadium. Wood says Payton dreamed of playing high school football and now isn’t sure if that dream will come true.
An Atlanta police news release says Payton and 16-year-old Damean Spear were shot and wounded after a football scrimmage between rivals, George Washington Carver and Benjamin E. Mays.
The release says a fight broke out after the game and shots were fired. It’s unclear if Payton or Spear were involved in the fight.
Spear was treated for minor injuries and discharged that same night.
It’s unclear whether any arrests have been made.