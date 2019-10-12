Small Georgia city gets a big screen moment in ‘Gemini Man’
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A small Georgia city is getting a moment of fame on the big screen in the new Will Smith movie “Gemini Man.”
Some scenes for director Ang Lee’s science-fiction thriller were filmed in Glennville, home to about 3,500 people and located roughly 60 miles west of Savannah.
The film’s crew last year added new signage and fresh paint to storefronts in order to get them camera ready. WTOC-TV reports many of those additions made for the film have been left in place.
Shop owner Jessica Kennedy said excitement over “Gemini Man” brought people closer together in Glennville, and the feeling remains as the movie opens this weekend.
Kennedy said: “We all have something we’re looking forward to.”
Man traveling 218 miles across South Georgia by wheelchair
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man on a long trip across southern Georgia has set aside most of October so he can make the journey by wheelchair.
News outlets report Paul Rockwell recently embarked on a 218-mile road trip from Savannah to Plains. His goal is to move 10 miles each day and arrive in Plains in time to see former President Jimmy Carter teach Sunday school on Oct. 27.
News outlets report Rockwell is traveling across Georgia by wheelchair to raise awareness for the Emmaus House, a Savannah food shelter.
He was born with cerebral palsy, but that hasn’t stopped him from taking on challenges. Previously he’s competed in the Boston Marathon and walked the length of Georgia’s 100-mile coast.
Man banned from South Georgia for stalking woman for years
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A man has been effectively banned from venturing into the southern half of Georgia for aggressively stalking the mother of his two children.
The Savannah Morning News reports the ban for 38-year-old Anthony Oliver was imposed Wednesday when he was sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated stalking by violating a permanent protective order.
Judge Timothy R. Walmsley told the court that Oliver is a narcissist who “put the victim through 17 years or more of absolute hell.” Testimony showed he followed and attacked the victim as she moved cross country with the children.
Oliver also was ordered to avoid contact with the victim and her family, with Walmsley saying he would consider expanding the protected group.
Oliver also must undergo anger management and family violence programs while imprisoned.