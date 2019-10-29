BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in coastal Georgia say a former public official in Camden County admitted illegally taking money intended for the payment of federal payroll taxes.
U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine said in a news release Tuesday that 52-year-old William Brunson of Kingsland pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion. Brunson was the executive director of the Camden County Public Service Authority.
Brunson was responsible for sending employment taxes to the IRS on behalf of the Public Service Authority. Prosecutors say that from 2014 to 2016, he failed to send more than $677,000 in federal taxes withheld from employee paychecks.
Prosecutors say he used an agency credit card and other funds for personal purchases, including antique cars and car parts. He also didn’t file his personal tax returns during that period.
6,000 tons of rock to stabilize overturned ship in Georgia
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Truckloads of rocks are being transported to the Georgia coast to stabilize an overturned cargo ship until it can be removed in pieces.
The joint response team overseeing salvage of the Golden Ray said in a news release that 6,000 tons (5,443 metric tons) of rock will be placed along the hull of the ship to slow erosion of sand beneath it caused by the tides off St. Simons Island. The rock is being delivered by trucks from Georgia quarries and will be laid around the ship using barges.
The vessel overturned Sept. 8 near the Port of Brunswick. Rescuers drilled into the hull and rescued four crewmen trapped in the ship.
Crews plan to haul the ship away in pieces, saying it cannot be safely righted and refloated intact.
Jimmy Carter to teach Sunday school despite broken pelvis
PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — It’s going to take more than a fractured pelvis to prevent Jimmy Carter, a lifelong Baptist and the nation’s oldest former president, from teaching Sunday school.
Carter’s church in Plains, Georgia, said Tuesday the 95-year-old ex-president plans to teach his Sunday school class this week less than two weeks after breaking his pelvis in a fall.
The announcement by Maranatha Baptist Church came a day after it had said Carter wasn’t up to appearing.
“We are proud and relieved to announce President Carter has changed his mind and decided that he feels well enough (to) teach,” said the update.
The pastor at Maranatha Baptist, Tony Lowden, said Carter’s stamina is “amazing.”
“I’ve never seen anything like him,” Lowden said.
Carter suffered the fracture in a fall on Oct. 21 that happened shortly after another tumble in which he hit his head and required stitches.
Carter has been teaching Sunday school for decades, and big crowds typically show up at his small church in Plains, Georgia, to hear his lessons. He missed last Sunday because of the injury.
Aides have said Carter is recovering at home following a hospital stay. He lives only a short distance from the church, located in rural southwest Georgia.
Carter has fallen at least three times this year, and the first incident in the spring required hip replacement surgery. He traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, and helped build a Habitat for Humanity home after getting 14 stiches following a fall on Oct. 6.
While Carter used to stand as he taught the class, which is held in the sanctuary, he has used a chair with a motorized seat lift in recent months.
The 39th president received a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015 but survived and has since said he is cancer-free.
Former Coca-Cola employee accused of embezzling $450,000
ATLANTA (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former employee embezzled more than $450,000 from Atlanta-based Coca-Cola Co.
The U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta said in a news release Tuesday that 41-year-old Anne Gronek-Gibbs is charged with wire fraud.
Gronek-Gibbs was a sales director at the company. Prosecutors say she modified electronic quotes, purchase orders and invoices from company vendors and then had Coca-Cola pay them.
Prosecutors say she used the scheme to pay for gift cards, jewelry, purses and personal travel expenses.
It was not immediately clear whether she had an attorney who could comment.