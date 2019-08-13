MACON (AP) — A former Bibb County schools superintendent has been ordered to pay more than $47 million to the district he once led.
News outlets report U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell in Macon issued the ruling Tuesday against 50-year-old Romain Dallemand in a lawsuit brought by the school district. The figure includes $24.6 million in punitive damages.
Dallemand was Bibb’s school superintendent from 2011 to 2013. He ignited controversies when he announced plans to close schools, cut teacher staffs, teach Mandarin to all students and institute a year-round school calendar. He allegedly received hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks.
Dallemand was sentenced in February to eight months in federal prison for tax fraud. He didn’t attend Tuesday’s hearing.
Jerry Lumley, an attorney for the schools, said Dallemand’s actions victimized the community.
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal grand jury in Atlanta on Tuesday indicted reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley on charges including tax evasion, alleging among other things that they tried to hide their income from “Chrisley Knows Best” from the IRS.
The 12-count indictment also accuses the pair of conspiracy, bank fraud and wire fraud.
“The allegations contained in the indictment are based on complete falsehoods. The Chrisleys are innocent of all charges,” Chrisley attorneys Bruce H. Morris and Stephen Friedberg said in an emailed statement.
Accountant Peter Tarantino, 56, was charged in the indictment with conspiracy to defraud the United States and aiding the filing of a false tax return. A woman who answered the phone at his office outside Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon said he was with a client and would have no comment.
“Chrisley Knows Best” follows the tight-knit, boisterous family living in the Nashville area. Much of the series emphasizes Todd Chrisley’s obsessive yet comedic efforts to keep tabs on three of his kids, two of whom are in their 20s, and his mother.
The series has aired on USA for seven seasons and recently premiered a spinoff called “Growing Up Chrisley,” featuring his kids Chase and Savannah, who move to Los Angeles. Todd Chrisley also briefly hosted a talk show, “According to Chrisley,” for the network. Todd, 51, and Julie Chrisley, 46, also have a podcast called “Chrisley Confessions.”
A representative for NBCUniversal, which owns USA, declined to comment.
The family moved to Tennessee a few years ago, but the criminal charges stem from when they lived in Atlanta’s northern suburbs, U.S. Attorney Byung J. BJay Pak said.
Todd Chrisley denied any wrongdoing in a lengthy Instagram post Monday. He said he was aware that he and his wife were going to be named in a federal indictment for tax evasion “and probably a bunch of other financial crimes as well.”
In his post, Chrisley said the charges stem from a dispute with an unidentified former employee who he said was fired after the Chrisleys discovered in 2012 that he was stealing from them. The former employee then retaliated by bringing phony documents to the U.S. attorney’s office and told prosecutors the Chrisleys had committed financial crimes, Chrisley wrote.
“I’m telling you all this now because we have nothing to hide and have done nothing to be ashamed of,” he wrote. “Not only do we know we’ve done nothing wrong, but we’ve got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that proves it.”
Pak said at a news conference Tuesday that he was aware of Chrisley’s post and that the former employee is identified in the indictment as “Co-conspirator A.” Pak said Chrisley “directed the falsifying or creation of false documents and directed Co-conspirator A to submit them” to banks.
The scheme, which lasted from 2007 to 2012, involved submitting fake bank and financial statements to financial institutions to get loans worth millions, “much of which they used for their own personal benefit,” the indictment says.
The Chrisleys also sent a fabricated credit report and bank statements showing far more money than was actually in their accounts to a California property owner in July 2014 when they were trying to rent a home, the indictment says. They submitted documents that had been “physically cut and then glued or taped together.”
They got the lease and began using the property but then refused to pay the October 2014 rent, prompting the property owner to threaten them with eviction, the indictment says.
“It’s clear that Mr. and Mrs. Chrisley were starring in a TV show and they were compensated handsomely as a result,” Pak said. “That money was hidden from the IRS.”
The Chrisleys formed a company called 7C’s Productions that received their money from the show, but that was not declared as income in federal tax returns, Pak said. They did not file or pay their federal income taxes on time for multiple years, the indictment says.
Tarantino helped the Chrisleys hide income and lie about their tax returns, according to the indictment. In June 2017 alone, 7C’s Productions received $300,000, and the Chrisleys spent thousands of dollars that month on personal purchases, it says. But just three months earlier, Tarantino told the IRS that Todd Chrisley didn’t have enough to pay outstanding tax debt from 2009, the indictment says.
“Just because you’re rich and on a TV show doesn’t mean that the law is not going to come get you when you commit a federal crime,” Pak said, adding that his office intends to seek prison time for the Chrisleys.
Reports of intruder prompt school lockdown; students safe
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — School officials say reports of an intruder prompted a lockdown of a large high school just east of Atlanta.
DeKalb County Schools spokeswoman Portia Kirkland says all students and faculty members are safe after the Tuesday morning lockdown at Stephenson High School.
DeKalb County police Sgt. J.D. Spencer says his agency is assisting the school’s officers. The school system is Georgia’s third-largest and has its own police department.
Students have resumed their normal school day. No further details were immediately released.
Police: Georgia attorney charged with road rage killing
SANDY SPRINGS (AP) — A Georgia attorney accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian with his Mercedes in an act of road rage is now charged with murder.
News outlets report 47-year-old Bryan Keith Schmitt was arrested Monday. He’s also charged with aggravated assault in the death of Hamid Jahangard.
A Sandy Springs Police statement says Jahangard was found lying on a sidewalk after being hit by Schmitt’s Mercedes sedan on July 30. He died days later due to blunt force head trauma.
Sgt. Sam Worsham told the Marietta Daily Journal that officers believe a confrontation between the men escalated, and Schmitt hit Jahangard with his car as the victim walked in the street.
Schmitt has been an attorney in Georgia since 2015. It’s unclear whether anyone is representing him.
Georgia teen wins Google competition, gets $30K for college
STONECREST, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia high school graduate has won a $30,000 college scholarship through the “Doodle for Google” competition.
Citing a Google statement, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Arantza Pena Popo’s design was featured on the tech giant’s homepage Tuesday. The nationwide contest asked grade schoolers to redesign Google’s logo based on what they hoped for the future.
Popo’s doodle titled “Once you get it, give it back” shows a framed picture of Popo’s mother carrying her as an infant sitting above an adult Popo caring for her aging mother.
The Colombia native graduated as a valedictorian from Arabia Mountain High School in Stonecrest. Google says the school will get $50,000 to establish a computer or technology lab.
Popo plans to study graphic design at the University of Southern California this fall.
