THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Officials in one south Georgia city are seeking $7.5 million to improve a wastewater treatment plant that’s been ordered to upgrade.
The Thomasville Times-Enterprise reports the facility needs structural work, plus upgrades to improve its capacity.
Officials say old concrete is at risk, meaning a heavy storm could create a failure. Plus, without any extra capacity, the city will have trouble accommodating new and expanding businesses.
The Georgia Environmental Protection Division told the city on June 1 that it had three years to reach compliance. Plus, changes to environmental regulation of the Ochlockonee River could affect the plant’s operation.
The city is seeking a $5.7 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to pay for 80% of needed work. The city would be responsible for 20% of the cost, and is seeking to borrow that money from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority.
Thomasville has about 8,000 sewer customers, city utilities Director Chris White said, with about 3.5 million gallons of wastewater flowing daily to its plant. The plant would be able to treat 5 million gallons daily after improvements.
2 people are indicted in slaying of Atlanta college student
A man and a woman have been indicted on murder and other charges in the killing of a Clark Atlanta University student, prosecutors said.
The indictment against Barron Brantley, 21, and Jordyn Jones, 22, was announced Friday.
Alexis Crawford was strangled, placed in a plastic bin and dumped at a park, police said. Crawford and Jones were roommates, and had a fight inside their apartment and Jones’ boyfriend, Brantley, got involved, court records show. Brantley strangled Crawford, and then the couple put her body into the bin and left her in a park outside Atlanta, police said.
Lawyers for Brantley and Jones did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.
Georgia man accused of threatening to shoot up workplace
BARNESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia have arrested a man they say made comments to a co-worker about bringing an assault rifle to work and “shooting up the place.”
Michael C. Hudgins, 24, was arrested Tuesday on a terroristic threats and acts charge, as well as gun and drug charges, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Friday.
Hudgins was an employee of Continental Tire’s Aldora Mills facility in Barnesville. He told another employee that he planned to bring an AK 47 rifle to work and told that person not to come to work Saturday because that’s when he planned to carry out his attack, the release says.
GBI agents and Lamar County Sheriff’s Office investigators went to Hudgins’ home on Tuesday. They determined he was on first offender probation from a prior arrest and had seven guns that were prohibited under his probation conditions. They also found methamphetamine and marijuana in an outbuilding on the property, the release says.
It was not immediately clear whether Hudgins had a lawyer who could comment on the charges.