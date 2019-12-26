LaFAYETTE, Ga. (AP) — A northwest Georgia man previously convicted of murder is now accused of concealing his wife’s body.
Bob Jay Cole, 46, is charged with concealing the death of another person, local news outlets report.
Cole’s new wife, Britney Nicole Parker, was found dead in a field near LaFayette in June. An autopsy found that the 31-year-old Parker died of an accidental methamphetamine overdose. However, investigators believe Cole moved Parker’s body in his SUV after she died, leaving the body in the field. The body was found early one mid-June morning, without a wallet or cell phone, by two farmers checking livestock.
Cole sold his SUV to a Walker County car dealer the day after Parker’s body was found, Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said in a news release. Investigators seized the SUV and later found traces of Parker’s blood inside.
Parker and Cole had been married just days before she was found dead. Cole initially told authorities that Parker disappeared following a disagreement.
Cole had served 27 years in prison for murder before being released in 2018, Georgia Department of Corrections records show. Cole was sent back to prison on a parole violation after he turned himself in to a parole officer. State records show he has been imprisoned since July.
Parker said that Cole will be brought to Walker County when he gets out of prison and booked on the felony concealing charge.
Cole was convicted of robbing and murdering Benjamin West in neighboring Catoosa County in 1990. Cole was 16 years old at the time.
2 men charged with murder after Georgia motel shooting
LaGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — Two men were arrested Thursday on murder charges following a shooting death at a west Georgia motel.
LaGrange police say 26-year-old Tony Reynoso of Columbus was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama. Later, 32-year-old Joshua Osterman turned himself in to LaGrange police.
The two men are accused in the Dec. 18 shooting death of 31-year-old Jeffrey Flansburg. He died at a LaGrange hospital after police in that city found Flansburg shot in the neck, lying on the sidewalk outside a motel room.
Police say Reynoso and Osterman were involved in a dispute with Flansburg before the shooting. A car seen leaving the motel was later seized, leading police to issue a warrant for Reynoso.
It’s unclear if Reynoso and Osterman have lawyers or whether a judge has considered bail for them.