ATLANTA — Prosecutors say a man who fatally shot a friend who took him to a strip club to celebrate his release from prison has been convicted of murder.
Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said in a news release Tuesday that 34-year-old David Robinson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 15 years.
Howard says Robinson was released from prison in October 2017 after serving an eight-year sentence for armed robbery. His friend, Jala Ross-Beyah, planned a trip to an Atlanta strip club to celebrate the day Robinson was released.
Howard says Robinson grabbed Ross-Beyah’s handgun when they arrived and began firing. Ross-Beyah was hit twice and died immediately.
Howard says they don’t know what caused Robinson to grab the gun and start shooting.
Delta defiant about not letting pit bulls on board planes
Pit bulls still aren’t welcome on Delta Air Lines.
Delta says it hasn’t figured out how to ensure passengers’ safety around pits bulls, so it’s continuing a ban it imposed last year.
The decision seems contrary to recent guidance from the federal government. The Transportation Department said in August that it thinks banning specific breeds is a violation of regulations covering service animals.
Delta says it had more than 40 cases of aggressive animal behavior on planes last year. A Delta passenger was mauled badly in 2017, although the dog was a lab-pointer mix.
Kitty Block, president of the Humane Society of the United States, calls the ban discriminatory and misguided. The American Veterinary Medical Association says any dog can bite, and regulations aimed at specific breeds aren’t effective.
Ex-Georgia officer seeks immunity after he killed black man
WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — A former Georgia police officer who killed a fleeing black man is seeking immunity from prosecution and says he was defending himself.
Zechariah Presley is facing a manslaughter charge and made the request for immunity at a Tuesday court hearing. Presley was fired by Kingsland police after he fatally shot 33-year-old Tony Green. The ex-officer is white and Green was black.
Police video of the June 2018 traffic stop was shown during Tuesday’s court hearing.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation found that Green was fleeing when Presley shot him multiple times.
The shooting outraged many in Kingsland, near the Georgia-Florida line.
The Green family’s pastor, Mack Knight, said Presley’s request for immunity is like “a slap in the face” to the family.
A judge didn’t immediately rule on Presley’s request.