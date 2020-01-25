ATLANTA (AP) — An outbreak of coronavirus occurring in China has the Georgia Department of Public Health on high alert.
State health officials said Friday the department is closely monitoring the outbreak and regularly coordinating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. DPH is advising healthcare providers statewide to be alert for patients who have traveled form Wuhan, China and present with fever and respiratory symptoms. Healthcare providers who suspect coronavirus infection in a patient should report them immediately to DPH by calling 1-866-PUB-HLTH (1-866-782-4584).
To detect possible cases of coronavirus infection early and prevent further spread, the U.S. began actively screening incoming travelers from Wuhan at five select airports, including Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. The outbreak, which began in Wuhan, in December now includes hundreds of confirmed infections and a growing number of deaths in several countries. Currently, there are two confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S.
The CDC said the best way to prevent infection of any respiratory virus is to wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoid touching the face with unwashed hands; avoid close contact with people who are sick; cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue away and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Police: Man fleeing scene hits officers
NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) — Two law enforcement officers in Georgia are being treated for injuries after being hit by a car in a parking lot early Saturday.
The Gwinnett County Police Department said one of its officers and an investigator from the District Attorney’s Office were trying to stop a man about 2:30 a.m. from driving because they believed he was intoxicated in a parking lot outside Chiquititas Lounge in Norcross.
The suspect backed up his van, knocking the officer to the ground with the driver’s door. The suspect pulled forward to flee the scene, running over the officer, police said in a news release.
Officers later located the vehicle in a nearby residential area. The suspect fled on foot and K9 officers were dispatched. The suspect was located and arrested.
The officers were transported to an area hospital for treatment. None of the injuries was life-threatening.
The suspect, who also was treated for unspecified injuries, faces charges of felony obstruction, aggravated assault, and fleeing and eluding. His name wasn’t immediately released.
Coca-Cola bottler building $60M warehouse
TIFTON, Ga. (AP) — One of America’s largest Coca-Cola bottlers is making a $60 million investment in rural South Georgia that the company says will create about 200 new jobs.
Coca-Cola Bottling Co. UNITED CEO John Sherman was on hand as officials broke ground on the company’s new warehouse and sales center in Tifton, about 100 miles south of Macon.
The project will have about 300,000 square feet of space, WALB-TV reported.
“You will learn as you get to know us and get to see us in action in this community that we are world-class in how we build facilities and how we conduct our business and how we serve our communities,” Sherman told the crowd gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony Thursday.
Construction is expected to start in a few weeks.
Coca-Cola UNITED is one of the largest privately held bottlers of Coke products in North America. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.