DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Two police officers in Georgia have chosen to resign instead of being terminated following their arrests last month for allegedly selling accident reports to third parties for profit.
Nikko McClinton and Ronald Anderson, both nine-year veterans of the DeKalb County Police Department, were arrested Jan. 30 after authorities learned they were selling crash reports, agency spokeswoman Michaela Vincent told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Both men were charged with computer theft and violating their oath of office, Vincent said in a previous news release. McClinton also faces one count of bribery. jail records show.
The criminal investigation was launched after another DeKalb police officer learned of the alleged scheme and alerted investigators, authorities said. Both men were placed on administrative leave with pay until their resignations, which the department announced late Friday on Twitter.
“The DeKalb County Police Department will not tolerate officer misconduct and will take proper action to safeguard the privacy of our citizens and enforce the law,” DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos said in a statement.
Irish Festival a prelude to St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah
SAVANNAH (AP) — A celebration in Savannah this weekend signals that the city’s most popular holiday is drawing near.
The Savannah Irish Festival is celebrating its 28th year in Georgia’s oldest city this weekend. The festival arrives a month before the city’s popular St. Patrick’s Day parade.
Organizers of the Irish Festival have long aimed for more of a family friendly crowd. Musicians will perform traditional Irish folk tunes onstage at the Savannah civic center, which will also host special activities for children. Food vendors selling smoked brisket, Irish soda bread and fish and chips were also on the itinerary.
The festival serves as an early prelude to Savannah’s 196-year-old St. Patrick’s Day parade. Thousands jam the city’s oak-shaded squares and cobblestone streets for the Irish holiday each year in what’s become one of the largest St. Patrick’s celebrations in the U.S.
The 2020 parade will be held on March 17, a Tuesday.
3 shot at eatery owned by Kandi Burruss of ‘Real Housewives’
EAST POINT, Ga. (AP) — Three people were shot and wounded on Valentine’s Day at a restaurant just outside Atlanta that’s owned by singer and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss.
A man entered the Old Lady Gang restaurant on Friday night and targeted another man, East Point police Capt. Allyn Glover told news outlets. Police say two bystanders were also shot, and all three shooting victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooter wasn’t in custody, Glover said.
The names and ages of the people injured weren’t immediately released.
Serving Southern cuisine, Old Lady Gang is owned by Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, and named after Burruss’ mother and two aunts, according to the restaurant’s website. The first restaurant opened in Atlanta in 2016, and the East Point location — situated in a large shopping complex about 5 miles (8 kilometers) west of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport — followed in 2018. There’s also an outpost at the Atlanta Hawks’ home, State Farm Arena.
Burruss has been a cast member on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” since its second season in 2009 and met Tucker, a former line producer, on the show. She’s appeared on other shows, including the 2019 iteration of “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition.” She became famous in the 1990s as a member of the R&B group Xscape and co-wrote TLC’s hit “No Scrubs.”