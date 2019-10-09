AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Officials in Augusta, Georgia have agreed to pay $1.5 million to the family of a 12-year-old boy who died after touching a fence that became electrified at a city park.
The Augusta Chronicle reports that commissioners voted in favor of the deal for Melquan Robinson’s family on Tuesday.
Melquan was playing football last year at Fleming Athletic Complex when he was electrocuted. The fence he was climbing had been electrified by a live wire.
The Chronicle says commissioners also approved settlements totaling more than $500,000 for people injured in the incident.
Georgia hunter charged with shooting teen he mistook as deer
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man is accused of fatally shooting a teenager he mistook for a deer while they were hunting illegally.
The Brunswick News reports 32-year-old Hector Romero-Hernandez and 17-year-old Bobby Lee Lane were hunting out of season last month when Romero-Hernandez said he thought he’d seen a deer in the woods. He told Glynn County Police he heard rustling and shot at a branch that he thought was a deer’s horns. Lane was hit in a nearby tree stand.
Natural Resources Law Enforcement Capt. Chris Hodge says the investigation is ongoing. Romero-Hernandez was charged with misuse of a firearm resulting in serious bodily harm as well as hunting with an unlawful weapon and two license violations.
Georgia confirms its 2nd death linked to vaping
ATLANTA (AP) — Health officials in Georgia say they have confirmed the state’s second death linked to vaping.
The Georgia Department of Public Health said in a news release Wednesday the person died after being hospitalized for lung injury and had a history of nicotine vaping. No other details were given.
Health officials say there have been 14 cases of lung illnesses linked to vaping in Georgia, including the two deaths. Another 20 possible cases are under review.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating reports of more than 1,000 illnesses nationwide linked to vaping, including at least 18 deaths.
Gov. Brian Kemp joined Georgia health officials in urging people to stop using e-cigarettes and other vaping devices while the outbreak is being investigated.
Suspect wounded in robbery
attempt on drug agent
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say at least one suspect remains at large following a robbery attempt on a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent in Atlanta that prompted gunfire.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that undercover agents who tried to intervene in Tuesday’s robbery attempt exchanged fire with the suspects. One suspect was wounded, and three others were arrested.
DEA Assistant special agent in charge Chad Cook says agents were investigating narcotics traffickers in the area.
The suspect who was wounded was found inside an apartment after agents executed a search warrant.
Ex-county
coroner indicted on over 40 theft, fraud charges
GRAY, Ga. (AP) — A former coroner initially accused of stealing over $100,000 has been indicted by a Georgia grand jury on more than 40 theft and fraud charges.
WMAZ-TV reports 76-year-old Jerry Bridges Sr. was indicted by a Jones County grand jury Tuesday after being arrested in June.
The indictment says Bridges is now accused of stealing more than $200,000 from over 22 clients while he owned Bridges Funeral Home and Cedar Ridge cemetery.
Lieutenant Kenny Gleaton says Bridges stole from two accounts, a “pre-needs” account which held advanced funeral payments and another account intended to pay for continuous lot care at the cemetery.
Bridges resigned from the Jones County Coroner’s Office after his arrest. Probate Judge Mike Greene swore in Matt Jarratt as the new coroner in June.
Some residents oppose plans for giant solar farm
AMERICUS, Ga. (AP) — Some residents are opposing a $500 million solar farm in southwest Georgia that would be one of the nation’s largest.
WALB-TV reports Sumter County commissioners held a hearing Tuesday on whether to grant zoning approvals for Americus Solar LLC. The company is a subsidiary of Chicago-based Invinergy.
Some opponents say the solar farm will hurt property values, harm wildlife and take too much land away from farming uses. The company would cover much of 9,700 acres (3,926 hectares) in solar panels, although it says it’s still evaluating how big a solar farm to build.
The company says it will pay $35 million in yearly property taxes and employ 500 people during construction. It also says the project will help rebuild worn-out farmland.
The installation would generate 1,115 megawatts of electricity.
Information from: WALB-TV, http://www.walb.com/