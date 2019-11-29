COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — The federal government is cutting off payments to a subsidized housing development in downtown Columbus after inspectors gave the property a failing grade.
The Ledger-Enquirer reports that U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is ending its contract with Ralston Towers.
The move raises questions about what will happen to 200-plus residents who get subsidies to live there. Unlike other HUD vouchers, those at Ralston Towers are not transferrable to any landlord.
During the shutdown process, HUD spokesman Joe Phillips says residents may get other vouchers and relocation assistance.
A HUD inspection in October rated the property a 30 on a 100-point scale, when 60 is passing. Housing Authority of Columbus officials have said a shutdown could take several months.
The building is owned by New-Jersey based PF Holdings.
Police: Georgia man throws children over fence while fleeing
SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) — Police say a suburban Atlanta man threw his 1-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter over a barbed wire fence while fleeing officers.
The Marietta Daily Journal reports police began chasing 34-year-old Deandra Trevon Leonard as he walked along the center turn lane of a busy street, pushing the children in a stroller.
Police say Leonard disobeyed commands to stop, throwing the boy and girl over a 7-foot-tall barbed wire fence. Police say the son landed on his face and suffered scratches. Both children were trapped inside until after police arrested Leonard. He’s charged with two felony counts of cruelty to children, and misdemeanor counts of walking on a roadway, giving a false name, and obstructing police.
Leonard remains jailed with bail set at $20,000. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.
Police: Woman arrested for firing gun into KFC drive-thru
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — Police say a woman fired a gun into a KFC after learning her order lacked napkins and a fork.
News outlets report 33-year-old Jonelle Jade Dare was arrested Tuesday in Sandy Springs, Georgia, on an outstanding warrant from Shelbyville, Kentucky, where’s she’s accused of shooting into the restaurant drive-thru window. Shelbyville police say Dare visited a local KFC in October and was verbally abusive to drive-thru staff, who reported Dare was angry over not getting a fork or napkin with her meal.
Police say Dare fired a handgun into the drive-thru window and sped off in a white Mercedes-Benz. No one was wounded in the shooting. Dare appeared in court Wednesday and waived the right to fight her extradition to Kentucky. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.
Man accused of scamming $6.5 million in online romance
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man is accused of taking part in an online romance scam used to swindle a Virginia woman out of more than $6.5 million.
Nnamdi Marcellus MgBodile, 35, and others also tried to scam a Georgia company out of nearly $350,000 using a spoof email scheme, the U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta said in a news release Wednesday.
MgBodile, of Marietta, has been indicted on 20 counts of bank fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit bank fraud. A lawyer listed in online court records didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
MgBodile, posing as a man named Jimmy Deere, met a Virginia woman with a sizable trust online in late November 2017 and she soon came to believe they were in a romantic relationship as they exchanged emails over the next month. He told her he was excited to start a life with her but needed to resolve an investment opportunity first.
He said he was a fund manager and was about to get a big commission but needed her to act as his “representative partner” and to have the money put in her account to get around a conflict of interest, prosecutors said. He and others sent her emails in January and February 2018 asking that she pay fees and taxes to release the money.
In response to those requests, she made about 25 wire transfers into different bank accounts, at least $1.1 million of it going into false business accounts controlled by MgBodile, prosecutors said. He then transferred the money to other accounts he controlled or to accounts in China and the Middle East.
“This is a stark reminder that users of online dating websites should be aware of such scams and exercise extreme caution if asked for money by anyone online or over the phone,” U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak said in the news release.
He and others also contacted a Georgia company posing as a legitimate company that had provided financing to the company. They said in emails that the victim company needed to wire the legitimate financing company a quarterly payment. But none of the emails were actually sent by the legitimate financing company.