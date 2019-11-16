ATLANTA (AP) — Drought continues to recede in Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina.
Almost one third of South Carolina and more than one third of Georgia recorded no drought as of Tuesday. Last week, only 9% of Georgia and 24% of South Carolina could make that claim. In Alabama, 70% of the state is now drought-free.
Areas of moderate and severe drought also declined.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s drought monitor says rain fell across the eastern United States. Much of the Southeast received more rain this week.
High heat and little rainfall spread a quick-developing drought across the South in late summer.
On Oct. 1, all of Alabama and Georgia were in drought, along with almost all of Mississippi and all but the northeastern corner of South Carolina. Rains quenched Mississippi’s drought earlier.
Paper company indefinitely idles 160-employee Georgia mill
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Canadian paper company says a Georgia newsprint mill will be indefinitely idled, meaning 160 employees won’t return to work.
Resolute Forest Products said Thursday that it won’t restart operations in Augusta, where it temporarily closed its mill in October because of declining demand for newsprint paper. The Augusta Chronicle reports the mill underwent intermittent shutdowns earlier this year.
Company spokeswoman Debbie Johnston says a restart is unlikely any time soon, if at all. She says employees will get help finding other jobs and a chance to apply at other Resolute plants.
The mill started as Cox Newsprint in 1965. Known as Augusta Newsprint, it was acquired in 1968 by one of Resolute’s predecessors, Abitibi.
Montreal-based Resolute idled one of the mill’s two paper machines in 2016, cutting 95 jobs.
Atlanta looking for artists to design 2 street murals
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta is searching for artists to design two street murals in the city’s West End as part of its Placemaking Program, which works to transform city streets and public spaces into cultural areas.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the murals will sit at the intersections of White Street and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard and White Street and Hopkins Street in southwest Atlanta.
Artists must submit proposals to the Department of City Planning, the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs and the West End Neighborhood Development.
The selected artists will be awarded $2,000 each for their design.
For full details on the project, artists can view the request for proposals packet. The deadline to submit a proposal is noon, Dec. 6.
University of Georgia to name college after Early in February
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — The University of Georgia will officially name its College of Education after Mary Frances Early next year.
The university, in a news release, says Albany State University President Marion Ross Fedrick will deliver the 20th annual Mary Frances Early lecture on Feb. 25, the day of the naming ceremony.
The University System of Georgia’s board gave final approval in October for UGA to honor Early, the first African American to earn a degree from the university when she graduated Aug. 16, 1962, with a master’s degree in music education. She later returned to UGA to earn a specialist in education degree.
Early worked as a music teacher in Atlanta Public Schools and eventually became music director of the entire school system. She retired in 1994 after serving 37 years.
Kentucky detectives make arrest in 1978 rape casePARK HILLS, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky say they’ve arrested a man who raped a woman in 1978 and who may be responsible for other crimes.
News outlets report 77-year-old Michael Dean Tate was charged Thursday with rape, sodomy and kidnapping.
In October 1978, a woman told Park Hills police that a man grabbed her throat as she exited her car. She says he then kidnapped and raped her.
Boone County detectives Timothy Adams and Coy Cox reopened the case in 2017 while investigating a similar unsolved murder.
Adams and Cox ran fingerprints from the case, which matched Tate’s.
The pair interviewed Tate in Union City, Georgia, where authorities say he confessed to the rape and other sexual assaults.
Tate is awaiting extradition to Kentucky.
It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.