CAIRO (AP) — Litigants are instructed to “All rise” when court begins, but in one south Georgia courthouse, they won’t be rising by elevator.
Grady County officials tell the Thomasville Times-Enterprise that the courthouse’s elevator needs major repairs after three people got stuck in it earlier this month. Firefighters pried open the door and rescued the group, but officials determined the 30-foot elevator shaft must be replaced.
That’s a problem because a term of court is set to open on the second floor in December.
County Administrator Buddy Johnson says the county has one bid of $32,400 for repairs, but is seeking a second, cheaper bid. The shaft must be cut out in sections and replaced one piece at a time.
For now, judges are making special accommodations for disabled people.
Fiber optic firm sets $50M expansion, with plans to hire 137
CARROLLTON (AP) — A Japanese company plans a $50.2 million expansion of its Georgia fiber optic cable plant, adding 137 jobs.
OFS Fitel, the fiber-optic unit of Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., seeks tax breaks and financing from the Carrollton Payroll Development Authority.
The Times-Georgian reports the authority and Carrollton City Council are scheduled to vote Monday on the plan. County commissioners would vote later.
The authority would issue $60 million in debt that OFS Fitel would repay.
The company would own facilities when debt is paid.
The city and county would grant a declining property tax break, collecting nothing the first year. Taxes would rise in steps until the expansion is fully taxable in its 11th year. The agreement doesn’t estimate the tax break’s value. The company would fully pay school property taxes.