ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a man drove through a gate at Robins Air Force Base and collided with a security barrier, killing himself and two passengers.
The incident occurred Friday night after the vehicle approached the Russell Parkway gate and refused to stop.
News outlets report the car then crashed through the gate, prompting guards to activate a security barrier to keep the vehicle from advancing. The speeding vehicle then hit the barrier.
According to a news release, the driver and a passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. A third man was rushed to Houston Medical Center, where he died.
Authorities said none of the men killed were affiliated with the base.
Their names are not being released until their families have been notified.
Jury returns Saturday in ex-officer’s manslaughter trial
WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — Jury deliberations were to resume Saturday in the trial of a former Georgia police officer charged in the fatal shooting of a fleeing, unarmed man.
Local news media reported jurors in the manslaughter trial of Zechariah Presley adjourned around 8 p.m. Friday without reaching a decision after their first full day of deliberations.
The white ex-officer faces up to 20 years in prison if he’s convicted of voluntary manslaughter in death of Tony Green, who was black.
Presley was a Kingsland police officer when Green fled a June 2018 traffic stop. A foot chase ended with a brief struggle between them. Then Presley shot Green eight times.
Savannah police offering big reward in unsolved 2002 slaying
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police in Savannah are offering a big reward for tips that lead to a break in slaying that remains unsolved after 17 years.
An unnamed donor is helping Savannah police offer a $100,000 reward for information that leads to solving the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Randy Stevens.
Stevens was killed inside his Savannah home early on the morning of Oct. 10, 2002. He was getting ready to head to work at the city’s vehicle maintenance facility. Police suspect Stevens was killed during a robbery.
Police Chief Roy Minter told news outlets: “This is another example of how we never give up” on unsolved crimes.
Larry Branson, director of the local Crimestoppers program, says the donor decided to fund a cash reward out of concern about crime in general in Savannah.