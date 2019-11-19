CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — A vehicle and body pulled from Georgia’s Lake Lanier is believed to be that of a man reported missing in June.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says the body is believed to be Van Dobbs, who was last seen June 5. WXIA-TV reports a fisherman found the vehicle submerged in the lake around 4:15 p.m. Sunday.
Dobbs was last seen leaving his home, driving a silver 2002 Dodge Caravan. The sheriff’s office said it conducted an extensive search for Dobbs during the summer and early fall, including aerial and marine searches around Lake Lanier with the help of the Georgia State Patrol and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
Authorities don’t suspect foul play. The body has been taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab for an autopsy.
___
Information from: WXIA-TV, http://www.11alive.com/
Report: Plane broke up in flight before hitting townhouse
ATLANTA (AP) — A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board says a small airplane broke up in flight before crashing into a Georgia townhouse last month.
WSB-TV says the preliminary report doesn’t identify the cause of the Oct. 30 crash but includes information investigators will use to determine it.
The single-engine Piper-28 slammed into the top floor of a townhouse killing North Carolinians 59-year-old pilot Leslie Csanyi Jr and 60-year-old Scott Lowrie.
The agency says shortly after takeoff from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, the pilot reported losing the vacuum gauge.
WSB-TV engineer and pilot Cliff Rogers says the vacuum gauge controls instruments in the cockpit that tell the pilot things such as direction, altitude and pitching direction.
The final report from the agency is expected to take several months.
___
Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html