ATLANTA (AP) — An army veteran and pilot has won the runoff election between two Republicans for a Coweta County-based seat in the Georgia House.
Philip Singleton beat Marcy Sakrison to represent House District 71 on Tuesday.
Unofficial results from the Georgia secretary of state’s office show Singleton receiving about 59% of the over 4,300 votes cast. Sakrison got 41%.
The two were pushed into a runoff after neither topped 50% in a four-person Sept. 3 election. Singleton also got the most votes in that initial election, receiving 37% of the over 5,000 votes cast to Sakrison’s 34%.
Singleton will replace Republican Rep. David Stover of Newnan, who was first elected in 2013 and resigned in June to spend more time with his family.
Feds say former Georgia sheriff’s deputy stole seized drugs
ATLANTA (AP) — A former Georgia sheriff’s deputy is accused of using his position to steal drugs seized during investigations.
The U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta said in a news release Tuesday that 40-year-old Antione Riggins is also accused of lying to cover up the alleged thefts.
No lawyer for Riggins was listed in online court records.
Riggins was a Gwinnett County sheriff’s deputy assigned to a federal task force in 2017 and 2018. Prosecutors say he was responsible for transporting seized drugs to the Gwinnett County evidence vault and getting arrest warrants for drug traffickers.
During a February 2017 investigation, prosecutors say, Riggins only turned in one of three kilograms of cocaine and failed to get a warrant.
In July 2017, prosecutors say, Riggins failed to turn in six kilograms of methamphetamine.
Vandal leads police on wild chase through Georgia Capitol
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a vandal broke into the Georgia Capitol, destroying property and leading police on a wild chase that injured two officers.
The Georgia Department of Public Safety said in a statement that Joshua Jordan Lemhouse was arrested and transported to a hospital.
The statement says Lemhouse damaged a Capitol security vehicle around 11:30 p.m. Monday, prompting an officer to begin chasing him.
Investigators say Lemhouse then broke into the Capitol building and damaged several light fixtures, some paintings and glass office windows, before officers were able to subdue him.
Two officers were taken to the hospital and treated for injuries sustained during the melee. Officials did not release further details about the injuries.
Lemhouse faces numerous charges, including second-degree criminal property damage.
It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who could comment.
This story has been corrected to show that the suspect’s name is Joshua Jordan Lemhouse, not Jordan Lemhouse.