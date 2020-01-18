NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) — Amazon is opening another massive warehouse in metro Atlanta that will create 500 new jobs.
The e-commerce giant said Saturday that the 1-million-square-foot facility will be built at the Cubes of Bridgeport site in Newnan. The facility’s employees will pack and ship customer orders for Amazon, the world’s largest retailer.
Gov. Brian Kemp said Amazon’s announcement was a testament to Georgia’s “logistics infrastructure, top-ranked workforce and nationally recognized business climate.”
“I am grateful for their continued partnership and looking forward to the opportunities this facility will create for hardworking Georgians and their families in Coweta County,” Kemp said.
Company officials did not say when they expected the construction to be complete.
It’s the second major Amazon project for metro Atlanta in the past year. The company announced in July it would build a warehouse in Gwinnett County that would eventually employ 1,000 people, and construction is well underway. The warehouse is part of a construction spree by Amazon to expand its shipping footprint.
The company now operates more than 75 fulfillment centers in North America that employ more than 125,000 people, including 3,500 in Georgia.
Officer shoots robbery suspect outside Atlanta mall
ATLANTA (AP) — A police sergeant foiled an armed robbery and shot one of the suspects outside of one of Atlanta’s largest malls, authorities said Saturday night.
Two suspects were arrested after they tried to rob someone in a parking garage outside of Lenox Square Mall, Atlanta police Deputy Chief Jeff Glazier told news outlets.
A witness who saw the robbery occurring had flagged down a police sergeant, Glazier said. The sergeant then shot one of the suspects after he refused to drop his gun, investigators said. The injured suspect was in serious but stable condition.
Even though the altercation occurred in a parking garage, social media footage showed terrified shoppers scrambling for cover inside the mall.
No officers were injured and the robbery victim was not seriously injured, Glazier said.
Police did not release the names of the two suspects, but said they appeared to be in their early 20s.
Driver killed going wrong way on Georgia interstate
ATLANTA (AP) — A wrong-way driver was killed early Saturday after colliding with another vehicle on Ga. 400, Atlanta police said.
Officers were dispatched to the head-on crash in the northbound lanes near Sidney Marcus Boulevard just before 5 a.m., Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said.
The man who caused the crash, identified as Jose Lopez-Vega of Gwinnett County, was pronounced dead at the scene, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. It’s unclear why he was traveling south in the northbound lanes.
The woman he hit was injured in the collision. She was taken to Atlanta Medical Center and is expected to survive, Grant said.
Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.
Georgia agency gets $166,000 grant to buy child car seats
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia agency says dozens of counties statewide will share $166,000 in grant money to buy child car seats.
The Georgia Department of Public Health said in a news release that car seats will be distributed among 107 counties using money awarded from the Child Passenger Safety Mini Grant program.
“Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children and it’s up to all of us to do everything we can to protect our children on the road,” said Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey. “Buckling up our children is the best way to save lives and reduce injuries.”
Funding for the safety grants comes from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The grants also support community programs that teach parents and caregivers how to properly inspect, install and use child car seats.