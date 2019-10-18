A suspicious fire is being investigated by the Fire Marshall at a vacant residence in LaFayette.
According to LaFayette Fire Chief Stacey Meeks, on Friday, October 18 around 4 a.m., LaFayette firefighters responded to a fire at 307 Cavender Street in LaFayette.
The vacant residence had power, was secured and in the process of being remodeled at the time of the fire.
The residence received limited damage and was saved due to the quick response of the firefighters.
No injuries were reported.
Meeks said the fire is suspicious in origin and the State Fire Marshal will be investigating the fire.
The fire began on an enclosed back porch.
Since the cause of the fire does not seem to be electrical, the cause of the fire will need to be determined by the State Fire Marshal, Meeks said.
Meeks said it is suspected that squatters seeking shelter from the cold may have started the fire as a heat source.
“This time of year, you will see more fires when it starts getting colder,” Meeks said. “People are seeking shelter from the cold.”