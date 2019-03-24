The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga has announced game times for the 2019 football home schedule. The Mocs have six games at Finley Stadium on the upcoming slate, including a pair of Thursday night contests.
UTC opens the season on Thursday, Aug. 29, against Eastern Illinois, with a 7 p.m. kickoff. The next two at home, against James Madison (Sept. 21) and Western Carolina (Sept. 28), are set for 4 p.m. kickoffs.
The second Thursday night game is Oct. 17 against ETSU and also starts at 7 p.m. The final two home games are 2 p.m. kickoffs, against Furman (Nov. 2) and The Citadel (Nov. 16).
The only road game time that is currently set is the Sept. 7 trip to Jacksonville State. The Mocs and Gamecocks kick off at 7:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) in Jacksonville, Ala.
Don’t forget about the Mocs Football Fan Fest on Saturday, March 30, at Finley Stadium. Kids Clinic, Wing Contest and Mocs Football highlight the day’s festivities. For complete information, visit www.GoMocs.com/FanFest19.
2019 Chattanooga Football season tickets are on sale now. Visit www.GoMocs.com for more information.