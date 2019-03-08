Hamilton Health Care rang in the new year with good news, landing top spots in health care rankings and being on the receiving end of awards.
In January, it was announced that Hamilton Medical Center was ranked in the top 10 percent in the nation in seven categories for 2018 by CareChex, a medical quality rating system.
In the Medical Excellence group, the recognized categories included: Overall Hospital Care, Overall Medical Care, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Orthopedic Care. In the Patient Safety group, the recognized categories included: Cancer Care, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Pneumonia Care.
The CareChex rating system is designed to assist hospitals and health system in improving the quality of inpatient care and promoting medical excellence to consumers, payers and employers.
HMC also received regional, state and market recognition.
“At the end of the day, Hamilton is here to provide quality healthcare to the people in this community and surrounding area,” said Jeff Myers, HMC’s president and CEO. “These rankings show that the services our associates provide are excellent, and I’m proud of all the skilled and caring people in our organization.”
Quality and Patient Safety Award
In February, the Partnership for Health and Accountability presented its prestigious Quality and Patient Safety Award to Hamilton Medical Center for its project that increased sepsis awareness and education.
The project, titled, “Early Recognition and Intervention for Sepsis Management,” won second place in the hospitals with 100-299 beds category.
These annual awards recognize Georgia health care organizations for achievement in reducing the risk of medical errors and improving patient safety and medical outcomes.
The goals of HMC’s project were to create a new workflow, revise processes and introduce a “sepsis alert” within the electronic health record to quickly identify and treat patients with suspected sepsis.
Georgia Trend names Hamilton top hospital
Also in February, Georgia Trend magazine named Hamilton Medical Center a top hospital, a ranking based on their total performance score, a measure calculated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and based on clinical process, patient experience, outcome and efficiency.
“Receiving this honor is a reflection of our mission to provide the highest quality care and service to those we serve,” said Myers. “I am proud of our physicians and associates who every day put our friends’, families’ and neighbors’ care first and foremost in their daily service to you.”
With 282 beds, HMC was listed in the large hospital category.