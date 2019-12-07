The opening batch of Letters to Santa came into the office this past week at deadline, and because we want to give every child an opportunity to have St. Nick, we’ve extended the timing a bit. Schools have until Tuesday, December 10 to finish up their letters and parents and children who can get them into the office or by email to kmyrick@polkstandardjournal.net by Friday, December 13 will get to see theirs in the upcoming Dec. 18 edition! For now, check out this year’s Letters to Santa in this week’s edition starting on Page A5 of the paper.

