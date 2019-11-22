The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, November 15 and Thursday, November 21, 2019. Find arrest reports online on weekday mornings at polkstandardjournal.com.
Michael Shaun Bennett, 40, of Rome, was arrested on Nov. 15, 2019, by the Cedartown Police Department on charges of public drunkenness.
Brandon Garner McDaniel, 34, of Cavespring, was arrested on Nov. 15, 2019, by the Polk County Police Department on charges of meth possession, possession and use of drug-related objects, and obstructing law enforcement officers.
Breanna Faith Lorren, 17, of Piedmont, was arrested on Nov. 15, 2019, by the Polk County Police Department on charges of burglary.
Jeovany Anibal Vasquez-Aguilar, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 15, 2019, by the Cedartown Police Department on charges of driving without a valid license, hit and run, and driving too fast for conditions.
Kim Fonseca, 57, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 16, 2019, by the Polk County Police Department on charges of reckless driving.
Charles William Jacobs, 57, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 16, 2019, by the Polk County Police Department on charges of loitering or prowling.
Terry Maxwell, 63, of Cedartown, was taken into custody on Nov. 16, 2019, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of aggravated stalking.
Ansley Voyles, 26, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 16, 2019, by the Rockmart Police Department on charges of marijuana possession.
Crystal Gail Pittman, 38, of Aragon, was arrested on Nov. 16, 2019, by the Aragon Police Department on charges of meth possession.
Jayden Willis Moates, 18, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 16, 2019, by the Polk County Police Department on charges of loitering or prowling and theft by taking.
Chucky Eugene Jacobs, 38, of Centre, was arrested on Nov. 16, 2019, by the Polk County Police Department on charges of loitering or prowling.
Austin Tyler Fuqua, 20, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2019, by the Polk County Police Department on charges of loitering or prowling.
Michael Wayne Jones, 55, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2019, by the Cedartown Police Department on charges of disorderly conduct.
Kristeen Jane Miles, 18, of Lindale, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2019, by the Cedartown Police Department on charges of theft by shoplifting.
Amber Bailey Moon, 18, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2019, by the Polk County Police Department on charges of loitering or prowling.
Hubert Murphy, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2019, by the Polk County Police Department on charges of driving with a withdrawn license and possession of open alcohol in a motor vehicle.
Megan Alicia Payne, 30, of Rome, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2019, by the Aragon Police Department on charges of theft by receiving stolen property and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Tyler Dwayne Scoggins, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2019, by the Polk County Police Department on charges of loitering in a public place.
Jarred Allen Spencer, 19, of Aragon, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2019, by the Polk County Police Department on charges of loitering.
Riley Jeanine Temple, 18, of Rome, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2019, by the Cedartown Police Department on charges of theft by shoplifting.
Michael Warren Terry, 37, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2019, by the Polk County Police Department on charges of driving with a suspended or revoked license and giving a false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
Michael Bradley Thomas, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2019, by the Cedartown Police Department on charges of driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to yield when entering the roadway.
Micheal Scott Davis, 53, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Nov. 18, 2019, by the Polk County Police Department on charges of reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, and failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicles.
Patrick Dylan Hulsey, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 18, 2019, by the Rockmart Police Department on charges of theft by shoplifting.
Jodi Lynn Stanford, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 18, 2019, by the Rockmart Police Department on charges of theft by shoplifting.
Michael Zebeau, 55, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 18, 2019, by the Cedartown Police Department on charges of theft by shoplifting.
James Dewayne Bishop, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 19, 2019, by the Polk County Police Department on charges of failure to exercise due care, driving with a withdrawn license, and driving with expired or absent registration or title.
Martha Ann Brannon, 60, of Aragon, was arrested on Nov. 19, 2019, by the Polk County Police Department on charges of false report of a crime.
Brandon Chevy Coffman, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 19, 2019, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of battery and cruelty to children.
Terry Gene Dunn, 56, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 19, 2019, by the Polk County Police Department on charges of battery and four counts of cruelty to children.
Teresa Jane Langston, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 19, 2019, by the Cedartown Police Department on charges of theft by taking.
Heather Lynn Roshel Ledbetter, 29, of Cedartown, was taken into custody on Nov. 19, 2019, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of theft by deception.
Hunter Earl Lockard, 29, of Calhoun, was arrested on Nov. 19, 2019, by the PSCO Geo Transport on charges meth possession, marijuana possession, and two counts of crossing state or county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs without consent.
Heather Michelle Nesbitt, 32, of Aragon, was arrested on Nov. 19, 2019, by the Aragon Police Department on charges of theft by taking.
Billy Wayne Pritchard, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 19, 2019, by the Polk County Police Department on charges of disorderly conduct.
James Spence, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 19, 2019, by the Cedartown Police Department on charges of giving a false name, address, or birth date to law enforcement officers, loitering, and theft by shoplifting.
Timoteo Ramirez-Arevalo, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 20, 2019, by the Cedartown Police Department on charges of aggravated assault and cruelty to children.
Danny Ray Williams, 60, of Cedartown, was taken into custody on Nov. 20, 2019, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of terroristic threats and acts.
Rodney Wilson, 53, of Rockmart, was taken into custody on Nov. 20, 2019, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of driving without insurance, DUI, and driving without a tag.
Marcus Leroy Young, 50, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 20, 2019, by the Rockmart Police Department on charges of marijuana possession, open container violation, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
Emmileigh Veronica Allmon, 20, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Nov. 21, 2019, by the Polk County Police Department on charges of loitering or prowling.
Jonathan Cody Cheeks, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 21, 2019, by the Rockmart Police Department on charges of driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Fonda Leigh Hall, 44, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 21, 2019, by the Rockmart Police Department on charges of simple assault.
Lori Michelle Harris, 46, of Rockmart, was arrested on Nov. 21, 2019, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of meth possession.
Apolonia Landeros Montoya, 39, of Marietta, was arrested on Nov. 21, 2019, by the Aragon Police Department on charges of driving without a license and speeding in excess of the maximum limits.
Scott Price, 55, of Cartersville, was arrested on Nov. 21, 2019, by the Rockmart Police Department on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, open container violation, and DUI.
Alexander Blake Williams, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 21, 2019, by the Rockmart Police Department on charges of meth possession.
Kenneth Lamar Winston, 55, of Cedartown, was arrested on Nov. 21, 2019, by the Cedartown Police Department on charges of theft by taking.