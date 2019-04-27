A pair of northwest Georgia football standouts were recently named All-State by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association.
Ringgold senior Andre Tarver was named to the Class 3A North team as a linebacker. Tarver had 50 tackles, 40 assists, three sacks, three quarterback pressures, eight tackles for loss, an interception, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass break-up last fall.
In Class 4A North, Ridgeland junior Terrance Roberts picked up All-State honors after 87 tackles (50 solo), 13 tackles for loss, including seven sacks, a fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown.
Noble competes in Junior Invitational
Ringgold senior Gavin Noble carded an even-par 72 in the first round of the prestigious Junior Invitational at Sage Valley Golf Club in South Carolina on Thursday and ended the first round tied for 20th place in the 54-player field.
However, Noble would card a 84 in Round 2 on Friday and followed up with an 82 on the final day of the tournament to end up in a tie for 52nd place.
First-round leader Tom McKibbin (Northern Ireland), who carded a 75 after a first-round 64, came back with a 71 in the final round to post a one-shot victory.
Ridgeland Esports team among state’s best
The Ridgeland Panthers Black squad is currently tied for fifth place in the latest GHSA League of Legends Esports standings with 10 wins on the season.
The Heritage Supreme Generals and the Heritage Red Generals are tied for 15th place with eight wins, while the Heritage Blue Generals and the LaFayette Ramblers have seven wins and are tied for 26th place in the state standings.
LaFayette hosting football fundraiser
The LaFayette High School football program is hosting a corn hole tournament and a cow patty flop fundraiser this Saturday, May 4 at Jack King Stadium from 12-4 p.m.
There will be a $25 entry fee for each event. Registration for the corn hole tournament will begin one hour before the start of the tournament. The winners will receive $100 cash and a new set of corn hole boards. Entries in the cow patty flop ($25 per square) will have a chance to win $250.
8th Annual Trojans Run
The 8th Annual Trojan Run 5K event will be held this Saturday, May 4 through historic downtown Chickamauga. Race day registration and packet pickup will begin at 6:30 a.m. and the chip timed race will start at 8 a.m.
Registration fee is $25 before April 26 and $30 on the day of the race. Registration can also be done online at active.com. For more information, contact Nathan Burns at (423) 618-8269 or nathan.burns@glschools.org. Proceeds will go to benefit the Gordon Lee High School cross country and track and field teams.
CIS Duck Derby
The 5th Annual Duck Derby is scheduled for this Saturday, May 4 and the event will go to benefit Communities In Schools of Catoosa County, a non-profit 501©3 organization. It will be held at the Northwest Georgia Amphitheater in Ringgold (220 Catoosa Circle).
Sponsorships for the events are available. For more information, contact Suzanne Chovanec with CIS at (706) 858-0529.
Correction
The LFO boys’ soccer team tied Trion, 1-1, in their final regular season match as Alen Smajlovic assisted on a goal by Stiven Galicia. The information listed in the April 24 edition was inaccurate. The Sports Department apologizes for the error.