Disc golfers are invited to participate in free glow disc golf on Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 9-10:30 p.m. at the Jack Mattox Disc Golf Course. Goals will be lit up and players are encouraged to bring glow-in-the-dark discs and wear glow-in-the-dark apparel.
For more information, call (706) 891-4199.
Youth archery program
Registration is now open for Explore Archery, a six-week program presented by the Catoosa County Parks and Recreation Department. Children, ages 10-18, are invited to participate. The cost is $85, while siblings will receive a $15 discount.
Students will learn developmental skills through games and activities and will have a chance to earn awards in safety, equipment, form, shot execution, and scoring.
Pre-registration is required and can be done online now at catoosarec.com. The program begins Thursday, Sept, 12 and will meet every Thursday through Oct. 17.
For more information, call (706) 891-4199.
If you have an event that you would like listed in Sports Shorts, please email details to the Sports Desk at sherpst@npco.com.