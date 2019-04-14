The current Northwest Georgia High School Anglers Association points standings has a solid contingent of local teams at and near the top.
Nik Barnes and Devon Underwood of Gordon Lee are sitting in first place in the Anglers of the Year standings with 72 points. The Ringgold duo of Brayden Milling and J.D. Harris is third with 80 points, while Gordon Lee’s Ryan Eldridge and Henry Ellis are seventh with 106 points.
Hunter Brown and Christian Balisteri of Ringgold are one spot back in eighth place (109 points). Dylan Bates and Landon Bradley of Gordon Lee sit in the 14th spot (132). LFO’s Christian Vaughn and Drake Boynton are 15th (132), while Gordon Lee’s Hunter Richie and Blake Groce are in 19th place (143).
Local teams in Esports standings
Four teams from this area are on the leaderboard in the most recent GHSA’s Esports standings for League of Legends (April 15).
The Ridgeland Panthers are tied for fourth place with a 7-2 overall record. The Heritage Supreme Generals (6-2) are tied for ninth. The Heritage Red Generals (6-4) are tied for 19th place. The Heritage Blue Generals (5-3) are tied for 23rd, while the LaFayette Ramblers (4-4) are tied for 36th overall.
Exploring archery program
The Catoosa County Parks and Recreation Department program is beginning a six-week archery program every Tuesday (6:30-7:30 p.m.), starting on April 23 for kids, ages 10-18. All classes will be held at the Graysville Gym (967 Graysville Road, Ringgold).
Pre-registration is required and may be done online at catoosarec.com. Cost is $100 and siblings will receive a 20 percent discount. For more information, call (706) 891-4199.
Benefit wrestling show
A pro wrestling benefit show will be held on Apr. 27 in honor of Rickey Kittle, who is battling kidney issues. The show will take place at the Poplar Springs Gym (470 Rollins Industrial Court, Ringgold).
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with bell time at 8. General admission tickets are $6. Kids’ tickets are $4 and kids 5 and under will be admitted free. This will be a family friendly show, so no alcoholic beverages will be allowed. A meet and greet will be held at 1 p.m. on the day of the show at Wrath Burgers and Brews (61 RBC Drive, Ringgold).
Duel on the Diamond
The 10th Annual Chick-fil-A Duel on the Diamond will be held at the Jack Mattox Complex in Ringgold April 27-28. Each team will be guaranteed two pool games and at least one single elimination tournament game.
Team entry fees for baseball are free for 6-under rec teams, $25 for 8-under rec teams, $75 for 8-under select teams, $205 for 9-under and 10-under teams and $225 for 11-under and 12-under teams. For softball, there is no cost for 6-under and 8-under rec teams. The fee is $105 for 10-under teams and $195 for 12-under teams.
Teams must prepay to secure spots in the tournament. Champions will receive rings, while trophies will be given to runner-ups. For more information, visit catoosarec.com.
Benefit softball tournament
As part of a senior project, Ridgeland softball player Grayson James is looking to host an eight-team softball tournament on April 25-28 to benefit a local family. Entry fee is $125 for two pool games and a single elimination bracket. All money raised will go to assist the family.
For more information, contact James at (423) 664-2008 or Greg James at (423) 309-9567.
8th Annual Trojans Run
The 8th Annual Trojan Run 5K event will be held on Saturday, May 4 through historic downtown Chickamauga. Race day registration and packet pickup will begin at 6:30 a.m. and the chip timed race will start at 8 a.m.
Registration fee is $25 before April 26 and $30 on the day of the race. Registration can also be done online at active.com. For more information, contact Nathan Burns at (423) 618-8269 or nathan.burns@glschools.org. Proceeds will go to benefit the Gordon Lee High School cross country and track and field teams.
CIS Duck Derby
The 5th Annual Duck Derby is scheduled for May 4 and the event will go to benefit Communities In Schools of Catoosa County, a non-profit 501©3 organization. It will be held at the Northwest Georgia Amphitheater in Ringgold (220 Catoosa Circle).
Sponsorships for the events are available. For more information, contact Suzanne Chovanec with CIS at (706) 858-0529.