Former Ringgold High School standout Hunter Sosebee has been named to the Ohio Valley Conference preseason All-Conference first team.
Sosebee, a 6-foot-7, 290-pound redshirt senior offensive lineman, was a second team All-OVC offensive pick after last season.
Former local players earn academic honors at KSU
The Big South Conference announced its 2018-2019 Presidential Honor Roll this past Thursday and 34 Kennesaw State football players made the list, including a pair of former Walker County prep standouts in Caleb O’Neal (Gordon Lee) and Markeith Montgomery (Ridgeland).
KSU is coming off their highest team GPA since the program’s inception four years ago with 34 Owls earning a 3.0 GPA or higher during the 2018-2019 academic year.
Meet the Ramblers fundraiser
The LaFayette High School football program will be holding a fundraiser at Jack King Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The public will have a chance to meet the 2019-2020 team and participate in two scheduled events.
Sign-ups for a cornhole tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Entry fee is $40 per team with the winners receiving $100 and a new set of cornhole boards. There will also be a cow patty flop with a $25 entry fee for a chance to win $250.
Concessions will be offered and there will be a free kids’ play area with inflatables and more.
For tickets or for more information, contact Ginny Rayburn at ginnyrayburn@walkerschools.org.
LaFayette adult volleyball leagues
Deadline to turn in rosters for the LaFayette Parks and Recreation Department ‘s Adult Volleyball Leagues is Aug. 16. Games will be played on Thursday nights, starting Aug. 29. Entry fee is $200 per team and sign-ups will be for both Church and Open Leagues. For more information, call (706) 639-1590.
Youth cheer clinic
LFO High School will be hosting a youth cheer clinic on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. with performances to follow. The clinic is for ages Pre-K through eighth grade at a cost $30 per child. Check-in will be at the main office at LFO at 8:30 a.m. on the morning of the clinic.
Registration made be done online at https://forms.gle/Ux838EvBEb5cHDMe7
Jessie Raines Memorial Tournament
The 2019 Jessie Raines Memorial Duel on the Diamond Back To School Softball Tournament, hosted by Ringgold Middle School, will be held at the Jack Mattox Complex in Ringgold on Aug. 23-24. Middle school teams and travel/select teams from Georgia and Tennessee are invited to enter. Entry fee is $200 per team.
Each team will be guaranteed three or four games, depending on the number of teams entered. Money raised will be used to pay umpires and pay for the rental fees at Jack Mattox, while some of the money will also go toward the Jessie Raines Scholarship Fund.
Entry fee for spectators will be $10 a day for adults. Seniors will receive a discount and children 10 and under will be free. For more information, contact Summer Garrison at (423) 304-4597.
