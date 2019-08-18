Disc golfers are invited to participate in free glow disc golf on Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 9-10:30 p.m. at the Jack Mattox Disc Golf Course. Goals will be lit up and players are encouraged to bring glow-in-the-dark discs and wear glow-in-the-dark apparel.
For more information, call (706) 891-4199.
Jessie Raines Memorial Tournament
The 2019 Jessie Raines Memorial Duel on the Diamond Back To School Softball Tournament, hosted by Ringgold Middle School, will be held at the Jack Mattox Complex in Ringgold on Aug. 23-24. Middle school teams and travel/select teams from Georgia and Tennessee are invited to enter. Entry fee is $200 per team.
Each team will be guaranteed three or four games, depending on the number of teams entered. Money raised will be used to pay umpires and pay for the rental fees at Jack Mattox, while some of the money will also go toward the Jessie Raines Scholarship Fund.
Entry fee for spectators will be $10 a day for adults. Seniors will receive a discount and children 10 and under will be free. For more information, contact Summer Garrison at (423) 304-4597.
Youth archery program
Registration is now open for Explore Archery, a six-week program presented by the Catoosa County Parks and Recreation Department. Children, ages 10-18, are invited to participate. The cost is $85, while siblings will receive a $15 discount.
Students will learn developmental skills through games and activities and will have a chance to earn awards in safety, equipment, form, shot execution, and scoring.
Pre-registration is required and can be done online now at catoosarec.com. The program begins Thursday, Sept, 12 and will meet every Thursday through Oct. 17.
For more information, call (706) 891-4199.
