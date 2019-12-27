On The Journey, Judy Bowman
“The house that forgot Christmas”
The little blue house at the end of the street looks different this winter. She has always kept a tidy home and garden, with windows washed, porches swept, and shrubs well-trimmed. The neat little cottage never lacked for maintenance or paint, the window boxes always had bright flowers, and when an errant leaf fell on the lawn, it was promptly removed. But not this year. The fall leaves are piled in windswept heaps underneath unkempt boxwoods. Frost-killed begonias are still in their pots on the porch. The whole house has a neglected, forgotten look about it. She’d always loved decorating for Christmas. Strands of sparkly white fairy lights were her favorite and she would drape them around every window and door frame. Candles would light each window and a huge evergreen wreath bedecked the front door. But this December there had been no Christmas lights or welcoming wreath. This year, Christmas came and went with the little blue house giving it no notice. Its blank windows stared out at the street, unblinking, not giving away any clue as to what’s happening inside.
And inside the little blue house at the end of the street something incredible is happening. Something so amazing and completely other-worldly is happening there that every newspaper and television station on earth should be crowded into the quiet street out front, clambering for interviews and updates. Instead, only a few family members, a nurse, and a priest are there to bear witness. They come each day and gather around her bedside. Some bring food. Others, medicine. When the priest comes, the others meet him at the front door with a lighted candle (a Christmas candle?) and walk silently with him to her room. There they find a small table covered with a white cloth near her bedside. On it is a crucifix, two candles, a bottle of holy water an a few other items. The visitors kneel in reverence, not to the priest, but to the Body and Blood of our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament, which he has brought with him. They join in prayer. She is anointed with oil and receives Holy Communion.
As she had lived her life in the faith of Jesus Christ, she is meeting her death in that same steadfast love. Her family, in their charity, has made certain that her wishes are being followed. Her pastor was notified of her physical condition so that he could come to offer her the Sacraments of the Church she loved. Her family was prepared for his visits and had assembled everything the priest would need on the table in her room. Doing this is an act of charity and mercy for the woman they love and who is preparing to meet her Lord.
And that meeting, whether later today or sometime in the days to come, is indeed a miracle. If you’re ever blessed to witness this sacred journey with someone you love, be truly grateful. We should never forget that the holy death of a faithful Christian is a triumph and not a tragedy. Yes, we cry for the loss of our loved one, but we also rejoice in the hope of our salvation in Christ, Who is victorious over death. When we kneel there, at the bedside of our loved one, we witness “as through a glass darkly”(I Corinthians 13:12) the unbearable beauty of the presence of God. Inside that little blue house at the end of the street is Bethlehem and Bethany, Calvary and Easter morning. Angels crowd the rooms, their holy wings brushing against the walls, infusing the house with the incense of heaven. So much grace that a mere earthly life can no longer contain it. And so, she flies free. And home.
“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His faithful servants.” — Psalm 116:15
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
We are thankful and blessed for the year coming to a close and look forward with anticipation for the year the Lord has in store for this ministry. Our prayer is to see many come to the Lord and their lives forever changed.
“Forget the usual New Year's resolutions - to lose weight, exercise more, and eat healthier. By February most of us go back to our same old habits anyway. Try this guaranteed approach for the best New Year ever!
Acknowledge who God is, His wisdom, power and authority. Proverbs 3:5-6
Be careful (anxious) for nothing. God is in control. Philippians 4:6-7
Love the Lord with all your heart, soul, mind and strength. Mark 12;30
Enter into His presence as a faithful pray-er. Ephesians 6:18
Serve God with your whole heart, considering all His deeds. 1 Samuel 12:24
Search the Scriptures. Study and memorize them. Psalm 119:11
Endure hardness as a good soldier to gain victory. 2 Timothy 2:3
Draw nigh to God and He will draw nigh to you. James 4:8
No reason to fear. The Lord is on our side. Psalm 118:6
Exalt the Lord, He is faithful and true. Isaiah 25:1
Wait for the Lord, be strengthened and blessed. Psalm 27:14, Isaiah 30:18
Yield to God as clay to the Potter. Isaiah 64:8
Exercise yourself unto godliness, work at it. 1 Timothy 4:7
Abound in love toward others. 1 Thessalonians 3:12
Rejoice! Be glad! Sing His praises! Psalm 9:1-2
The blessing of the LORD be upon you. Psalm 129:8”
Lucinda J Rollings, Cathedral Press
This time of year is especially hard for families who have lost loved ones and have illnesses. Pray with us for those with physical needs, Dianne Hullender, Jewel Mitchell, Carolyn Denton, Lula Petty, Denise Pitts, Claudette Armstrong, and many others of whom the Lord knows their name and their need. Many extended family members are in need of prayer and ask for them to be remembered in your prayers knowing God knows. Pray for Pastor Flood and his family, for the church and ministries including missionaries, Sunday school, youth, nursing homes and homeless, orphans. Pray for Israel/America. Pray for our US Congress and the members who represent you and I. May they each humble themselves before God and call upon Him. This is truly what our nation needs. A return to God and principles upon which this nation was founded. Religious freedom should not be the removal of God from our government and institutions. True religious freedom is freedom to worship as you choose without the government imposing any particular religion upon any person. Pray for our President and all elected officials, national, state, and local. Pray for PVBC to grow and spread the gospel in this community. Pray for souls to be saved and that God will send revival.
Services are live-streamed on Facebook. Service times are Sunday School 10AM, Worship 11AM, Evening 6PM with prayer at 5:45PM. Wednesday Bible Study and Youth Kid's Zone meet at 7PM. Call for transportation 706 537-3633.
Come visit us at Pleasant Valley Baptist. Be a part of our family should God so lead and help us reach this area for Christ. If you have never trusted Christ as Savior, our desire is to point you to Him and help you come to know Him. What better time than now, a new beginning for a new year. You are always welcome!