The LFO Warriors scored 22 unanswered points in the second half to rally from a 10-7 halftime deficit and post an important 29-10 road victory at Coahulla Creek on Friday. night.
After the Colts punted from near midfield, Jerry Jackson temporarily bobbled the ball inside his own 20-yard line, but recovered and got past the defense for an 88-yard TD return that gave LFO an early 7-0 lead.
However, the Colts would score the next 10 points of the game to take a three-point lead at intermission. A 27-yard run by Tyler Locklear would make it 7-7 and they would tack on a 32-yard Angel Cabrera field goal later in the period.
But the Warriors would pin the Colts deep in their own territory on the second-half kickoff and the LFO defense would get on the board with a safety to cut Coahulla Creek’s lead down to 10-9. On the ensuing free kick, Jevonnie Womble broke free for a 75-yard return as LFO quickly went in front, 15-10.
Two more second-half touchdowns would put the game away. Jacob Brown hauled in a 26-yard touchdown pass from Malachi Powell to make it 22-10 and Benji Valdes would cap the scoring with a 1-yard run with six minutes left to play.
Valdes led the Warriors with 65 yards on 15 carries, while Womble added 41 yards on just four carries. Powell ran six times for 40 yards, while his TD pass to Brown was his only completion of the game (1-of-3).
Jacob King had an interception for LFO, while Alec Gentry had a big night on special teams. Gentry was 3-of-3 on extra points, punted three times for a 40-yard average, including a pair of punts that were downed inside the 20-yard line. He also averaged 56 yards on kickoffs.
LFO (3-4, 3-2) will look to stay in the playoff hunt as they host Sonoraville in a huge Region 6-AAAA game at Tommy Cash Stadium this Friday night.