Using references like the algorithms of social media, current social boundaries and fear of the unknown, Sojourner challenged the crowd to stop and talk with others who may be different.
Not only did his lesson provide ways for students to seek out diversity, but also to embrace the chance to learn something — or someone — new.
“I am always excited to meet and talk to someone who may be different than I am,” he said to the crowd of students. “I want to see how they can make me a better person, or at least more educated about their way of life.
After his talk, Sojourner asked the crowd to talk with a neighbor, any neighbor sitting next to them in the gym. The only stipulation was that it had to be someone they did not know. He asked them to share one of their fears, one of their strengths, their likes and dislikes, their failures and their successes.
The goal was to open the dialogue and being to heal the rift between people who seldom interact, therefore making the entire school culture one that breeds leaders who are not afraid to take charge.
For those potential mentors who are on the fence about Habitudes, who are questioning whether they can do it or not, Sojourner said someone who was a good example led him to want to help others.
“There was a guy in my church who really helped me. His name was Brother Vince,” he said. “I didn’t have a dad growing up, but he would take me to get ice cream, play basketball with me or buy me a new shirt for the first day of school. He was the first person to teach me what a mentor looked like. It does not matter if I’m walking into a church, a school or a company; I always try to find ways to help others. I want them to realize that I am there for them based on my actions, not just my words.”