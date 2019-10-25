Construction map

The right southbound lane of I-75 in Catoosa County at mile marker 351.3 will be closed for construction Monday, Oct. 28 and Tuesday, Oct. 29 as crews will work to repair that bridge that crosses Three Notch Road. 

The right southbound lane of I-75 near mile marker 351.3 in Catoosa County will be closed for construction during portions of Monday, Oct 28 and Tuesday, Oct. 29.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), construction crews will need the lane closed to work on the bridge where it crosses Three Notch Road.

According to Joe Schulman with GDOT’s District Six Communications, the lane will be closed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each of the two days.

While inclement weather could impact the work schedule, motorists are encouraged to plan for the lane closure by expecting delays, exercising caution, and by reducing their speed while traveling through the construction zone.

Adam Cook is a general assignment reporter and covers the Walker-Catoosa County area. He has been a reporter since 2009.

Recommended for you