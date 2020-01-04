FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys are interviewing Mike McCarthy to be their coach, two people with knowledge of the situation said Saturday in the surest sign so far the team is moving on from Jason Garrett.
McCarthy was set to visit with Dallas on Saturday, the people said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the club isn’t commenting publicly on its coaching situation.
One of the people said the Cowboys have not felt the urgency to address Garrett’s status because his contract expires Jan. 14. Dallas missed the playoffs for the sixth time in Garrett’s nine full seasons by finishing 8-8 in a year that started with high expectations.
McCarthy won a Super Bowl with Green Bay at the home of the Cowboys to finish the 2010 season. The Packers won at least 10 games in eight of his first 11 seasons before going 7-9 in 2017. He was fired with the Packers at 4-7-1 last season.
The 56-year-old McCarthy has already interviewed with Cleveland, Carolina and the New York Giants.
► The New York Giants resumed their fast-paced coaching search Saturday, interviewing Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
He is the third candidate the team has spoken with in the past three days.
After firing coach Pat Shurmur on Monday, the Giants met with Dallas assistant coach Kris Richard on Thursday, former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy on Friday and now Bieniemy.
College Football
Alabama’s Jeudy, Wills to skip senior seasons for draftTUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. are skipping their senior seasons to enter the NFL draft.
They announced their decisions Thursday on Twitter and are projected as likely first-round picks.
Jeudy, the 2018 Biletnikoff Award winner, finished his Alabama career with a huge game in the Citrus Bowl. He had 77 catches for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
Jeudy logged a six-catch, 204-yard effort against Michigan on New Year’s Day, including an 85-yard touchdown.
He was part of a loaded receiving corps that includes DeVonta Smith, Henry Ruggs III and Jaylen Waddle. One of the program’s most prolific receivers, Jeudy led the Southeastern Conference with 14 touchdown catches in 2018 and was an Associated Press All-American.
► Rhett Lashlee was hired as Miami’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, immediately tasked with turning around the Hurricanes’ offense after a lackluster 6-7 season.
Miami announced the move Saturday. Lashlee is joining the Hurricanes after two seasons of running a high-tempo offense at SMU, helping the Mustangs average 42.1 points per game this season — seventh-best out of the 130 teams at the FBS level.
Lashlee is a past finalist for the Broyles Award, presented to the top assistant in college football, and was one of 15 semifinalists for the award this season. He’s been an offensive coordinator at SMU, Connecticut, Auburn, Arkansas State and Samford.
Soccer
U.S. men’s team cancels plan to train in QatarCHICAGO — The U.S. men’s soccer team has canceled its plan to train in Doha, Qatar, from Jan. 5-25 “due to the developing situation in the region.”
The U.S. Soccer Federation announced the decision Friday, a day after a U.S. military air strike killed a top Iranian military commander.
Instead, the Americans will open their training camp on Monday at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, according to the USMNT twitter account. They will use a roster of players mostly from Major League Soccer ahead of an exhibition against Costa Rica on Feb. 1 in Carson, California.
The USSF said it hopes to train in the future at Qatar, host of the 2022 World Cup.