Savannah Stanley's love of theater, in particular musicals, all started in middle school, with the production of "Little Mermaid." And from that point on, from middle school to her senior year of high school, Sonoraville's 2019 valedictorian has found her place on the stage.
But now, as she prepares to leave her hometown and head off to Athens to attend the University of Georgia, Stanley is faced with the familiar question so many young people face: What career path will she choose?
"Well ..." she says when asked about what she plans to study at UGA.
Stanley speaks to the difficult decision of putting aside her love of music and the performing arts to pursue a career in which she will utilize her more practical skills, she said. As it stands now, she is looking to major in international business and Spanish.
"I think right now my thinking is to ... go in that direction, and if I decide I don't like that direction, than I know what to fall back on," she said, adding that her passion for music and the performing arts will always be there regardless of what her career may be, its something she will never be able to abandon. "My life every day is theater practice 'til 6:30, 7, and shows, and having got into that cycle all these years, I'd kind of hate to imagine a life without out."
While at UGA - which was the only school she applied to, knowing it was a fit for her from an early age - Stanley plans to continue her involvement in the performing arts in anyway she can without majoring in one of its subject areas.
Memories from the stage
"There are a ton of memories I can recall, funny times, sad times, just a lot that we've all been through," Stanley said of her time performing in middle school and high school. "I think I keep that as all one collective memory instead of little-bitty moments tied together."
One particular role does stick out to Stanley, however, when as a freshman she got the lead role of Ariel in Sonoraville's production of "Footloose." That accomplishment of securing a lead role so early in high school is special to her, and made more significant by her connecting with the character she portrayed.
Stanley said she will always remember those she spent so much time with practicing for productions with, and not seeing them every day is the saddest part about graduating.
"Just the fact that I'm leaving behind what I've gotten so comfortable with and get used to something new is a little bit scary," she continued.
High school accomplishments
Outside of her involvement in the performing arts at Sonoraville, Stanley also is involved in Beta Club, Interact Club, her local church and Sonoraville’s tennis team, as well as community volunteer opportunities.
But one of her biggest accomplishments has been with the Distinguished Young Woman program, in which she was named the winner of on the county and state levels. And in June, she will be representing Georgia in the national competition in Mobile, Alabama. Those who place in the top 10 will receive significant scholarship money, and in addition, other satellite scholarships are available for other competitors.
"I think one of the biggest things I've gained from being involved with Distinguished Young Women is networking and realizing just how much you can gain from knowing other people and being surrounded by people you can teach you good skills or life lessons and morals." Stanley said, adding that through the program she has had a lot of practice with public speaking and she has been able to further develop her talents.
Influences
In thinking about particular people who impacted her most in high school, Stanley said she has been fortunate to have a number of phenomenal teachers, but her adviser since her freshman year, Coach Pate, was one person she singled out.
"He's been the best," she said. "He's almost like my dad at school. I look forward to getting to see him two days out of every week."
Stanley said she has personally been impacted by the care and concern Coach Pate has shown for her in helping her decide the direction of her future.
"So Coach Pate is definitely someone I think of as being this figure of guidance," she said.
Spanish teacher Kristen McGuire was also recalled by Stanley.
"She always wanted to inspire and motivate us in anyway she could, and one thing she would always do was play inspirational videos," she said.
One of these inspirational videos - footage of actor Denzel Washington speaking at a college commencement ceremony - really spoke to Stanley, coupled with McGuire's input from her own life experiences.
"From seeing all those things and having Mrs. McGuire talk to us and instilling her own knowledge in us, she taught us the only job worth doing was one where you give your 110 percent, because you never know what that extra 10 percent will do to better serve people and those around you," Stanley said.
Her message
For weeks, Stanley has had her valedictorian speech written out, saving it back for any revisions she wants to make before graduation, since she put it together over one weekend, she said.
The message she wants to share with her peers is that "hard work is extremely valuable and that's gotten me to where I'm at today, and it's going to carry me through the rest of my life."
But for any speech written by a theater enthusiast, Stanley made sure to slip one of her favorite lines into her speech.
"Have courage and be kind. For where there is kindness there is goodness, and where there is goodness there is magic," a quote from the 2015 Disney movie "Cinderella" which she lives by.