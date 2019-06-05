Landon Ralston, son of Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston and Nikki Ralston, was recently promoted from lieutenant to captain in the U.S. Air Force.
Landon, who is a 2010 graduate of Sonoraville High School and a 2015 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, was promoted to his new rank on May 28. Landon is currently stationed at Vandenburg Air Force Base in Lompoc, California, where he is assigned to the 614th Air Operations Center as a space operator.
Mitch said following his son’s promotion that the Ralston family is proud of Landon for accomplishing a longtime goal that he set for himself.
“His mom and I are very proud of him,” Mitch said. “He’s a good son, he’s done really well and worked really hard to get where he’s at.”
Though Landon isn’t the first Gordon County resident to graduate from the U.S. Air Force Academy, he’s one on a short list. In his spare time, Landon is an avid sport fisherman.