To round out all the learning of an entire school year, Sonoraville Elementary students had the opportunity to look toward the future and what careers they may possibly find themselves in one day during Career Day.
The special event gave students the opportunity to preview the many career opportunities in Gordon County, allowing them to explore and participate hands-on with community business leaders and employees from across the county.
Whether it was building bird houses with Ernie Smith of Battlefield Building Supply, learning about business management from Crystal Purser of Chick-fil-A, or getting in Charlie Durden’s North Georgia EMC bucket truck, the kids were able to be interactive, ask questions and consider what they want to be when they grow up.
In addition, Gordon County Schools was able to provide educational stakeholders like video production teacher Brandon Hufstetler, Superintendent Susan Remillard, and AdventHealth nurse and Gordon County Schools Board member Dana Stewart to share their experiences and get students involved with CTAE pathway clusters.
Sonoraville Elementary school counselor Stacey Cohea was extremely excited to invite the Chamber of Commerce and Chief Magistrate Judge Pat Rasbury to speak, in addition to leaders or employees from Mohawk, Chick-Fil-A, AdventHealth Gordon, North Georgia National Bank, Home Depot, North Georgia EMC, Gordon County Schools, CrossFit Oscar Mike, Battlefield Building Supply, Gordon County’s Sheriff’s, fire, and ambulance departments, 4-H, Clint Hayes Plumbing equipment, and local truck drivers and construction workers.
"These partnerships are extremely vital for the success of all students because it gives purpose to the hard work and involvement they do in public school through obtaining an education," a news release from the school stated. "Students were thrilled to listen, inquire, and explore with these individuals. Sonoraville Elementary hopes to have an even larger turnout next year!"
A full list of speakers is below:
Amy Carey (human services); Beth Cole (Mohawk); Charlie Durden (North Georgia EMC); Kim Gallman (marketing, Gordon County Chamber of Commerce); Allie Griner (4-H); Clint Hayes (plumbing equipment); Ben Honeycutt (musician); Brandon Hufstetler (Sonoraville High School); Misty Langston (STEM); Matt Lessis (CrossFit Oscar Mike); Chris Pierce (finance, North Georgia National Bank); Crystal Purser (Chick-fil-A); Pat Rasbury (chief magistrate judge); Susan Remillard (Gordon County Schools superintendent), Elbert Shelley (deputy, Gordon County Sheriff's Office);Ernie Smith (Battlefield Building Supply), and Dana Stewart (AdventHealth Gordon, Gordon County Schools board member).