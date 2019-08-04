The LaFayette Lady Ramblers began the 2019 season with a shootout on Friday afternoon, but ultimately fell one run short in an 11-10 loss to Dade County in Trenton.
LaFayette took a 3-0 lead of the first half-inning of play only to see the Lady Wolverines go in front after a five-run second inning. Dade County would lead 7-4 entering the top of the fifth when the Lady Ramblers erupted for three runs, two coming on a Railee Lynn homer, which knotted the game.
However, the hosts would answer with four runs in the bottom of the fifth to go back and front 11-7. The Lady Ramblers would get three of the runs back in the top of the sixth, but would get no closer as they dropped the season opener.
Four players all had two hits for LaFayette (0-1), including Lynn and Nicky Yancy, who both finished with a pair of RBIs. Marquila Howell had a triple as one of her two kids, while Madison Pettigrew also had two hits, including a double, and one RBI.
Madi Ashley was credited with two RBIs. Haynie Gilstrap knocked in one run and Summer Burkett also added a double.
Pettigrew pitched 3.2 innings, allowing five runs - all earned - on five hits and four walks with four strikeouts. Yancy would throw 2.1 innings in the circle. She gave up six runs - five earned - on eight hits.
Details of Monday’s home opener against Ringgold and Tuesday’s game at LFO were not available as of press time. LaFayette will host Adairsville on Thursday at 5:55 p.m.
Ridgeland 5, Dade County 4
Trailing 4-1 going in to the bottom of the fifth inning, the Lady Panthers scored twice with two outs in the bottom of the fifth and plated two more runs in the bottom of the seventh to steal a victory from visiting Dade County in the season-opener Saturday afternoon in Rossville.
Cordasia Watkins’ RBI-double in the bottom of the third inning put the home team on the board first, but the Lady Wolverines (1-1) pushed home three runs in the top of the fourth and added one more in the top of the fifth.
Sophomore Bryanna Goldsmith, who had a huge day for Ridgeland, came through with a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the fifth the pull the Lady Panthers (1-0) to within one and Ridgeland’s deficit would remain 4-3 as the game went into the bottom of the seventh.
Watkins led off the inning with her second double of the game and was sacrificed to third on a bunt by Maggie Dickson. Goldsmith then tied the game with an RBI-single to left.
Kylie Collins, into the game to run for Goldsmith, remained at first after a pop-up on the infield, but would move to second on a Vanessa Hart single before motoring all the way around to score after Makayla Cope delivered the game-winning single to center.
Cope, Hart, Watkins and Goldsmith all had two hits each in the victory, while Goldsmith had a team-high three RBIs. She also got the win in the circle, allowing nine hits over seven innings. Only two of the four runs she allowed were earned as she finished with four strikeouts and just one walk.
Details of Tuesday’s rematch with the Lady Wolverines in Trenton were not available as of press time. Ridgeland is scheduled to host Coahulla Creek in a 5:30 p.m. game on Wednesday before traveling to North Murray on Thursday (5:30).