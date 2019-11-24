In addition to announcing an April visit from Team USA, the Chattanooga Mocs softball program has released its 2020 spring schedule in full, highlighted by 23 games inside Jim Frost Stadium, including the first 12 games of the season.
Chattanooga opens the season with a three-game series against in-state foe Austin Peay at Jim Frost Stadium on Feb. 8 and 9. The annual Chattanooga Challenge (Feb. 14-16) and Frost Classic (Feb. 21-23) round out 12 straight home games to open the season.
Leaving home for the first time in 2020, the Mocs will head to Charleston, South Carolina, for the Holy City Showdown (Feb. 28 to March 1), hosted by College of Charleston, before taking its annual spring break trip to Clearwater, Florida, for a two-week stint (March 6-15) inside the Eddie C. Moore Complex.
Chattanooga faces a pair of Atlanta-based programs, one on the road and one at home, ahead of starting Southern Conference play. UTC plays at ACC-member Georgia Tech (March 18) and hosts Georgia State (March 25).
A unique, neutral site, non-conference game sends Chattanooga to Lexington High School in Lexington, Tennessee. for a showdown against SEC power Mississippi State on April 1. The West Tennessee location allows the trio of Celie Hudson (Paris), Kacie Lynch (Jackson) and Aly Walker (Medina) to play near their hometowns.
The final two non-conference games will be on the road. UTC faces Tennessee Tech on April 8 in Cookeville — the day after hosting Team USA — before traveling to Auburn on April 15. The Mocs and Tigers last played at Frost Stadium in 2018.
Chattanooga opens up Southern Conference action at home on March 28 and 29 against in-state rival ETSU before welcoming Furman on April 4 and 5. The Mocs took two out of three from each a season ago.
UTC spends an early Easter weekend in Birmingham, Alabama, at Samford on April 10 and 11 ahead of its longest conference road trip to UNCG on April 18 and 19. The team returns home to face Mercer on April 25 and 26 before finishing conference play in Cullowhee, North Carolina, at Western Carolina on May 2 and 3.
The 2020 edition of the Southern Conference Tournament will be held in Greensboro, North Carolina, on the campus of UNCG, from May 6 through 9.
Season tickets, in addition to single game tickets, will be made available to the public in the coming weeks. Tickets for UTC’s scrimmage against the United States Women’s National Team on April 7 are on sale now.
Check GoMocs.com, @GoMocsSB on social networks and follow Chattanooga Softball on Facebook for updates.