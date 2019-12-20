Softball Honorable Mention: Gordon Lee — Anniston Hudson, Ashlyn Schmidt; Heritage — Bailey Davis, Sarah Haynes, Brinley Horner; LaFayette — Summer Burkett, Haynie Gilstrap, Haven Yancy; LFO — Maddie Adkins, Shelby Houts, Keelie Mauk, Auna Rolfe, Julie Shore; Ridgeland — Kylie Collins, Makayla Cope, Danielle Cross, Bryanna Goldsmith, Anna Jenkins; Ringgold — Autumn Green, Caroline Hemphill, Taylor Thomas
(Softball Honorable Mention - no headline)
sherpst
Sports editor
