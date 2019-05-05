Krista and Mark Huckaby were ready for a change.
After their girls had left home, they were ready to downsize. And downsize they did, going from almost 3,000 square feet to 638.
But it’s how they did it that’s remarkable.
The Huckabys bought a cute little house in the Celanese neighborhood and transformed it into something uniquely theirs.
“I think we chose this neighborhood for its history and the fact that it’s centrally located,” Mark says of their decision to buy in the Celanese / Riverside community. “We saw that there were a lot of houses that were being renovated or restored or improved and we liked that.”
That interest in the Celanese revival was what drew them to the neighborhood. But they had to find a house that would work for them. Mark owns A1 Quality Inspection and Consulting and knew that the houses in the Celanese neighborhood come in a handful of different floor plans. There was one in particular they liked so they started hunting for a house for sale with that particular floor plan. There was one they liked but it wasn’t available. So one day last April, while simply driving around the neighborhood looking at houses, Krista noticed one on a corner lot with a “For Sale By Owner” sign. The little house was on one of the bigger lots in the neighborhood and was built in 1931.
“I immediately told Krista ‘this is the one we’re buying’,” Mark said. “I knew it was the one.”
As it turns out, the Huckabys knew the home’s owner and they bought the house.
But then the real work began.
“We wanted to mature in a low-maintenance, easy to clean house,” Krista said. “This suits our needs perfectly. We don’t need a lot of space. A house this size is easy to keep up.”
The first thing people see when they look at the Huckabys’ house from the street, is that it’s painted grey and has a beautiful yellow-gold door. It certainly stands out from other houses around it which are predominantly red brick. But what really surprises people is that the inside of the house looks nothing like any other Celanese house.
That’s because the Huckabys gutted the house completely and essentially started from scratch on the inside.
“Everything is new,” Mark said of the house’s interior. “My brother, Scott Huckaby, is a master carpenter and he really helped us out with this. He decided it would be best to take the ceiling out and gut the house.”
So they gutted the house. All that remained was the brick fireplace. But one night, on a whim, Mark decided that needed to go as well so brick by brick he took it down. It made room for a closet.
The floors are new LVP flooring and the Huckabys essentially build a new house inside the existing house, insulating against the cold and the heat. Now their power bill averages $70 per month which is impressive for the notoriously hard to heat old brick houses.
The original rafters of the house were all uneven. So Scott leveled it all out and the new ceiling is beautiful and somehow magically all comes together perfectly thanks to his carpentry skills.
They put up new walls, built custom cabinets and even made a huge switch in which rooms went where. Originally, the bedroom at one corner of the house was next to the kitchen, with the bathroom at the opposite corner. But since they were basically starting from scratch, the Huckabys remedied that by moving the kitchen to the corner and putting the bathroom next to the bedroom.
The home even features a loft, accessed by a ladder Mark built using the timbers from the gutted interior.
“That way if our kids come over, someone can sleep up there,” Krista said. “And our couch is a pull-out bed as well, so we’ve got more room that it seems.”
Krista wanted an inland in the house so Mark built her one using the old wall timbers. And the used the original corner post of the house for their rustic mantle.
The house blends new amenities such as a wall-mounted electric fireplace, and attic doors that were made from the house’s original doors.
“And we took out the issue of having moisture and fungal growth by putting in mini-split heaters,” Mark said. “They’re incredibly efficient and don’t make any noise. So there’s no ducts in this house.”
But with custom everything in the house, the Huckabys couldn’t buy you standard appliances. Traditional appliances wouldn’t fit the available space. Their stove is a full-size one, but they’ve got an 18-inch dishwasher and their refrigerator is slimmer than normal but still has the ice and water dispenser in the door like they wanted. And of course they have a stackable washer and dryer.
And while some could never limit themselves to the space the Huckabys have, the couple is absolutely happy with their new home, mainly because they built it just the way they wanted. They have plan to live here for a long time and eventually to build a driveway and an outdoor entertainment space.
From the outside, the house is charming and sweet. Passersby often slow down or even stop to look at it since its exterior is different from most of the other houses in the neighborhood. And many people have asked the Huckabys if they can see the inside. Realtors have shown potential buyers the house as an example of house a Celanese house can be updated.
But that’s not why the Huckabys did what the did to this little house.
“We just really wanted a house that suited our needs and the Lord allowed us to have that,” Mark said. “We are very grateful to live here and to be in this house. Everything inside it is a testament to God.”