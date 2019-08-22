Milton Slack qualified to seek one of the three Ward 1 Rome City Commission seats in the Nov. 5 election
Thank you Rome for allowing me to represent you for the last 12 years.
The oath that I have sworn each January says that I am to serve ALL of the citizens of Rome. What are my obligations as a commissioner and to whom? I am to serve others, and not myself. The welfare of all the citizens of our great city is of great concern to me.
The purpose of city government is to provide basic goods and services and to help the community facilitate and coordinate development, redevelopment and enhancement. We should always keep an open mind. We should not seek a solution until we identify the "WHOLE PROBLEM."
I wake up every morning, look around and ask myself, what is becoming of my community? Rising crime rate, the need for more quality jobs, the need for quality affordable housing, making sure every child has a chance for a quality education, how well are we caring for the elderly, what are we doing for the growing homeless population? What can I do to make Rome better? Then reality sets in and I realize that I should think “WE” rather than I.
To quote the late commissioner, Mr. Napoleon Fielder, "WORKING TOGETHER WORKS." Sometimes it’s hard ... but ...
Let us continue to work together to make Rome a better city in which to live, raise our children work, and play. I look forward to four more years as your commissioner.