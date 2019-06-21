The Cedartown Farmer’s Market has a new location and time for the 2019 season. Market-goers are invited to come out to the corner of Ware and South Main Street in Cedartown starting this past Tuesday, June 18 from 1 to 5 p.m. Contact Five Cedars Farm to participate at 678-246-1216 to learn more about becoming a vendor.
Fairview Baptist Church of Rockmart is hosting their one-day “Moose on the Loose” Vacation Bible School on Saturday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome to join in the celebrations at 881 Fairview Road.
The 100 Black Men of Rome-Northwest Georgia is set to hold their 25th anniversary gala on Saturday, June 29 at the Forum River Center in Rome starting with a social hour at 7 p.m., and a program from 8 to 10 p.m. A grand party concludes the evening at 1 a.m. featuring musician/saxophonist Mike Philips. Gala tickets are $100 and includes dinner and the grand party following. All proceeds will go towards our programs such as Mentoring, Health & Wellness, Foundation Camp, Education, Robotics, and Economic Empowerment. For more information, sponsorships, or tickets contact Rayford Horne at 678-231-5361 or James Lee at 706-936-6159 or go to http://www.100bmor.org/gala.html.
The First Baptist Church of Cedartown is hosting a Patriotic Celebration Worship Service on Sunday, June 30 at 11 a.m. Blessed is the Nation whose God is Lord, and the church plans to live in that spirit as they will recognize servicemen from each branch of the service. Come and be a part of this Patriotic Service!
Summer Fun Day is coming to One Door Polk for local families and youth on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., specifically tailored toward children birth to third grade. Want to volunteer? Contact admin@polkcouncil.com for more information.
Come enjoy an day in the park with good food and music on July 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Seaborn Jones Park where Feed My Sheep Ministry will be holding a Fish Fry to raise funds for their annual Thanksgiving Dinner coming up later this year. Money raised will go toward the purchase of toys and food for the meal. Gospel signing will be part of the day of fun at the Fish Fry. Those interested in helping out can contact Floreace Stocks at 678-719-1981.
Outreach Tabernacle and Gospel Music Park in Muscadine, Alabama is hosting a Family Fun Day on Saturday, June 29 at 2 p.m. Central. Everyone is welcome, and everything is free with several events during the day including a gospel concert, gospel talent share-a-thon and more. They are located at 1351 County Road 31 in Muscadine, Ala., 36269. Call 770-712-1032 or 770-826-1759 for more.
Kathy Torres is offering Paint Parties on Tuesday, July 16 and August 27 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. for $20 each, which includes all supplies, at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center. Have a fun time and take home a painting you made yourself.
RCAC has classes for toddlers, children and adults at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center in drawing, painting, photography, yoga, chorus, piano, whittling, and pottery. For more information, call 770-684-2707 or email rcac@rockmart-ga.gov
Give a child a safe place to go after school and learn valuable lessons about community, life and academics by getting involved in the Boys & Girls Club of Northwest Georgia in Cedartown. Visit their center at 321 E. Queen St., Cedartown from 2:30 to 6 p.m. on weekdays and bring your children ages 5-18 for afternoon activities. For more information on how to participate or volunteer, call our office at 770-749-0869 or email asams@bgcnwga.org.
The Rockmart History Museum on South Marble Street in downtown Rockmart is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on Saturday 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Museum welcomes visitors and group tours. Contact Pat Sampson at 678-764-5201 for information. RHM meetings are held on the first Wednesday of each month and volunteers are welcome and encouraged to take part.
Interested in becoming a Foster or Adoptive Parent? Open your heart to a child in need and find out how you can help. Join others who seek the love of a child every second Tuesday night of each month at 6 p.m. at Polk County Division of Family and Children Services office, 100 County Loop Road in Cedartown. Information sessions explain what is required to become a foster or adoptive parent in Georgia. For more information call Robin Forston at 404-895-6517 or email robin.forston@dhs.ga.gov or call 1-877-210-KIDS. Visit www.fostergeorgia.com for more information.
The Polk County Democratic Committee Meets on the second Saturday of every month at 9:30 a.m. In the “even” months (February, April, June, August, etc.) the organization meets at The Rockmart Library at 316 N. Piedmont Ave., Rockmart and during the “odd” months (January, March, etc.) they meet at the Cedartown Welcome Center, 609 Main St., Cedartown, GA 30125.
The American Legion in Rockmart is hosting their monthly all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner coming up this Wednesday, July . Meal of spaghetti, meatballs, garlic toast and salad, $5. They hold dinners on the third Wednesday of every month. Join the group for a good meal and to support veteran and children’s programs. The Legion is located at 1 Veterans Circle, Rockmart.
USAPA Pickelball Ambassador Daneen England is holding a free pickleball clinic every Monday (weather permitting) from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rockmart Tennis courts, located at 436 Hogue Avenue, Rockmart. Loaner paddles and all necessary equipment will be on hand to learn t he sport. This is a free event for anyone and they just need to wear comfortable gym clothes and tennis shoes. Contact England at 770-356-1282, or by email at howardd999@yahoo.com for more information.
The office of Exceptional Students of Polk School District is available to assist with the identification of children with disabilities and provision a free appropriate public education beginning at the age of three through the age of 21. If you suspect your child is experiencing any developmental delay or you suspect your child might have a disability and would like assistance or for more information about services available through Polk School District, contact the PSD Exceptional Student Services office at 770-684-8718.
Lutheran Services of Georgia’s Heritage Adoption Program partners with DFCS to find Forever Families for children waiting in Georgia’s foster care system. Information Sessions are held on the third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Rome Office, located at 336 Broad St., Suite 200. Individual sessions may be scheduled to accommodate families as needed. For more email aweaver@lsga.org or call 706-506-0649.
Did you know that nationwide the American Red Cross assists 53 people every 60 seconds during personal and local disasters? Our Northwest Georgia Red Cross Chapter serves Polk County. If you’d like to do some meaningful volunteering, please contact Arthene Bressler at 762-231-9896 and visit our website at www.redcross.org/local/georgia.
Save the date: The Boys and Girls Club of NWGA is hosting a Polk County Golf Tournament on Friday, Aug. 16 at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee Golf and Country Club. Find more information at bgcnwga.org or call 706-234-8591.