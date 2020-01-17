A Silver Creek woman who was originally pulled over for not wearing her seat belt, found herself behind bars on multiple drug charges on Thursday.
According to Floyd County Jail records and Rome police records:
Jaclyn Ann Highfield Tant, 35, of 48 Woodberry Drive in Silver Creek, was leaving Rome Food and Beverage when police saw her driving without a seat belt. When she was pulled over, the officer said he recognized her from a warrant.
When he ran her information, he found a warrant for her arrest from the Floyd County Sheriff's office. She was placed under arrest for multiple drug possession charges, along with the sale of drugs and the intent to distribute.
Tant remained in Floyd County Jail Thursday without bond.
Rome woman arrested at Redmond Medical, charged with drug possession
A Rome woman was charged with theft by taking and heroin possession after police allegedly found her stealing from Redmond Regional Medical Center.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ciara Ri Tanya Long, 34, of 110 Lavender Drive was at Redmond Regional Medical Center when police found her to be in possession of heroin. She was in her assigned room.
In her purse, police also found a needle which belonged to the hospital, along with pills not in their original container.
She was charged with theft by taking, possession of a controlled substance, and drugs not being in the original container.
Long remained in the Floyd County Jail Thursday with a $5,700 bond.
Adairsville woman charged with drug possession
A woman from Adairsville is charged with drug possession.
According to Floyd County Jail Records:
Natalya Takeyha Pullam, 27, of 117 Martin Luther King Dr. in Adairsville, was arrested on Thursday. She was charged with possession of a schedule one controlled substance.
She remained in the Floyd County Jail without bond.