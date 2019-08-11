A Silver Creek man who reportedly led deputies on a high-speed chase was in jail without bond Sunday night on drug and traffic charges.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Patrick Wayne Gaylor, 33, of 370 Donahoo Road in Silver Creek, sped away when deputies tried to stop him Saturday evening on U.S. 411 at the bypass.
Gaylor turned his 2015 Honda Civic onto the bypass and drove at speeds topping 115 mph, weaving around cars from lane to lane. He turned onto Kingston Highway and, still traveling at up to 85 mph, sped past slower vehicles by crossing over the double yellow lines into the path of oncoming traffic.
He was eventually stopped and charged with felony fleeing a police officer and 16 misdemeanor traffic charges including aggressive driving and canceled registration.
Gaylor also is facing two counts of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute, abandonment of dangerous drugs, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and two counts of obstruction.
Report: Rome woman stole man's bank card
A Rome woman accused of taking and using a man's financial transaction card was in jail Sunday night with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Mary Elizabeth Kelley, 41, of 413 Cunningham Road, was arrested on a warrant Saturday night on King Street.
Kelley stole a man's bank card on the Fourth of July and used it at the Dollar General and East Rome Beverage on Dean Avenue.
She is charged with two felony counts of financial transaction card fraud and felony theft of a financial transaction card.
Rome man dies of injuries from 2-car crash on bypass
A 77-year-old Rome man died from injuries sustained in a two-car crash that happened Thursday afternoon on the bypass near Rome High School.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Luis C. Hernandez, 77, of 101 Morgan Drive, was driving a Dodge Caliber SXT east on the bypass, Veterans Memorial Highway, at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday when he crossed the median into the path of a westbound Lexus RX 350.
The driver of the Lexus, Stephanie Fuller of Calhoun, sustained a fractured breastbone, broken arm and injuries to her legs in the crash.
Hernandez had to be cut from the Dodge and was taken to Floyd Medical Center with visible cuts on his head and shoulder. He complained of chest pains at the hospital and died several hours later.