“Mohawk Presents Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars Gets Schooled!” will put 20 local high school students onstage at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center for a student show on May 30 and a Grand Finale on May 31, with the curtain dropping at 7 p.m. both nights. Ten dance teams will vie for trophies, bragging rights and college scholarships as they compete to raise funds for United Way of Gordon County. Tickets are available online at gordoncountyunitedway.org.
The show will feature 10 couples, all students enrolled at high schools located in Gordon County. The couples dancing are Ibby (Elizabeth) Peyton and Drew Rutledge; Megan Wright and Logan Parker; Lydia Jaime and Aaron Hayes; Jahlaynia Winters and Riley Anderson; Haylea Graham and Aavyn Lee; Madison Reyes and Jordan Jacques; Kathrynn Stockman and Nate Stockman; Trinity Reyes and Jackson Murray; Brooke Childs and Trevor Burdick; and Meagan Crowe and Ayush Gupta. Each member of the winning team will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Each member of the first runner-up team will receive $750; second runner-up members will receive $600 and all other dancers who complete the show will receive a $500 scholarship.
Kathrynn Stockman and Nathaniel Stockman will partner to form Team Seven. The siblings both attend Calhoun High School, where Kathrynn is a senior and Nathaniel is a sophomore. Kathrynn has competed before, but Nathaniel is new to the contest. Their parents are Werner Stockman and LeAnna Wade-Stockman. They have an older sibling, Nonni Stockman. The family attends Sugar Valley Baptist Church.
Kathrynn is involved with musical theatre, was drum major for Calhoun High School’s marching band and is a member of the National Arts Honor Society. She participated in the Women’s Literary Trio, Chorus, and the Concert Band. She belongs to the Future Business Leaders of America and was a 2017 One-Act Champion.
A talented dancer, Kathrynn has studied the art for 15 years. She served as vice president for Thespian Troupe 2940 (Calhoun High School) and names theatre directors Julie Leggett and India Galyean as her mentors.
Nathaniel is two years younger than Kathrynn and has never participated in this particular dance contest, but he has danced and performed for 12 years, so he’s no stranger to the stage. He participates in Calhoun’s musical theatre program, plays piccolo for the marching band and belongs to the concert band, chorus and men’s quartet.
He considers theatre director Julie Leggett and band director Larry Brown to be positive role models and thinks of them as mentors. Nathaniel is looking forward to the dance contest and is confident he can hold his own with Kathrynn as they compete together as the second brother-sister team.
This will be the third student show, which spun off the adult version that ran for five years at the historic GEM Theatre. The dancers are learning more about the United Way agencies and have already volunteered at the Special Olympics and the Voluntary Action Center. The group did volunteer work for Gordon County 4-H in early April. Additional information will be made available about the event and the dancers through newspaper articles, social media and the United Way website at gordoncountyunitedway.org.
The mission of United Way of Gordon County is to accurately assess the needs of Gordon County and to mobilize available resources to meet those needs. It serves eighteen local agencies in Gordon County, as well as serving as a referral source for the community.