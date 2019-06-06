Georgia 4-H Project SAFE uses the shooting sports to teach many valuable life skills. Project SAFE (Shooting Awareness, Fun and Education) provides youth a place to develop a sense of belonging, learn teamwork in a safe environment and increase concentration skills. Safety and the responsible use of firearms and archery equipment is a primary goal.
Trained volunteers lead clubs in BB, air rifle, air pistol, .22 rifle, shotgun and archery in over 110 counties. Gordon County 4-H had youth participate in three of the six disciplines; BB rifle, shotgun and archery.
State competition for the discipline of shotgun modified trap was held on May 11 at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton.
In the Shotgun competition, youth shoot in a modified trap style, meaning that there is a divider board set up between the shooter and the trap machine to block the view of the trap machine. Any 12 or smaller gauge shotgun can be used, with specific requirements on the shells to be used. Competitors get two practice shots, then 25 scoring shots at orange clay targets.
In order to qualify to attend the Target Challenge Weekend, youth must have attended a previously held area match and posted a qualifying score. For Junior 4-H’ers, those in seventh grade and eighth grade, youth must break at least 16 out of 25 targets to advance to state, while Senior 4-H’ers, those in high school, must break at least 20 out of 25 targets to advance.
Gordon County 4-H’ers that competed at the state Shotgun match were: Joshua Collis, Jacob Hunter, Dylan Jones, Breana Manning, Roger Miller and Dylan Sikes
As a wrap-up to their season, the Gordon County 4-H Shotgun team also hosted a shotgun tournament fundraiser at the 4-H shotgun practice field in Calhoun on May 18. All of the team members assisted in running the tournament and the coaches ran the trap machines.
The team was coached this year by Ed Chance, Jeremy Collis, Caleb Griner and Darren Sexton.
The Shotgun team is open to all students in grades 7-12.
For more information about the 4-H Shotgun team or to learn how to join, contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H office at 706-629-8685.
4-H Calendar:
June 10-14 – 4-H Junior Camp (seventh- and-eighth-graders)
June 10-15 – Georgia 4-H State Horse Show
June 17-21 – 4-H Cloverleaf camp (high-schoolers)
June 21-23 – State 4-H Council