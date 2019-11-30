TROY, Ala. — Davion Thomas came off the bench to score 19 points leading six players into double figures and Troy walloped Division II Shorter 104-53 on Saturday.
Thomas was 7-of-13 from the floor with eight rebounds in 19 minutes.
The Trojans (2-6) cleared the bench with 14 players getting minutes, and 13 scored. Ty Gordon added 13 points with three steals, Darian Adams scored 12 with four assists, KJ Simon added 11 points and five assists while Desmond Williams and Jakevan Leftridge scored 10 each.
Jay Shropshire led the Hawks with 10 points, the only one to reach double figures. All his points came in the first half.
Troy outrebounded Shorter 50-26, scored 29 points off 21 turnovers and finished with 56% shooting (40 of 71).
Football
Charges filed in stabbing of former Ohio St. QB PryorPITTSBURGH — A woman was charged with attempted homicide in a Pittsburgh stabbing that critically injured former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor, who is also facing a charge, police said.
Pryor was taken to the hospital just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday following a dispute with “mutual combatants” in an apartment on the city’s North Side, police said.
Allegheny County prosecutors and police said 24-year-old Shalaya Briston of Munhall was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault, while Pryor, 30, faces a charge of simple assault.
Gregory Diulus of Vantage Management Group, which represents Pryor, said family members had been told Pryor is expected to make a full recovery. Diulus said he expected to see Pryor on Sunday.
After Pryor’s illustrious Ohio State career ended in 2011, he spent time with nine NFL teams including the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns. He most recently signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars but was waived in September after a hamstring injury.
College Football
Missouri fires Odom after four seasons as coachCOLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri fired football coach Barry Odom on Saturday, ending the four-year stay of a respected former player who took over a program in disarray but could never get the Tigers over the hump in the brutal SEC.
The Tigers finished 6-6 and 3-5 in the conference after beating Arkansas on Friday. That left Odom with a 25-25 record, a perfectly middling mark after Gary Pinkel’s successful run.
Athletic director Jim Sterk called the dismissal a “difficult” but “necessary” move.
The Tigers were projected to contend for the top of the SEC East this season with the return of several key players and the arrival of high-profile Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant at quarterback. But the season began with a bumbling loss to Wyoming and never really got on track.
This past week, the school lost its appeal of NCAA penalties stemming from an incident involving a rogue tutor. That decision left in place postseason bans, recruiting and scholarship restrictions levied against the football, baseball and softball programs.
Golf
Johnson withdraws from Hero World ChallengeJUPITER, Fla. — Dustin Johnson withdrew from the Hero World Challenge next week in the Bahamas so he could be better prepared for the Presidents Cup.
Johnson had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Sept. 5 to repair cartilage damage. He has not played since Aug. 25 at the Tour Championship.
Johnson said his recovery from the routine surgery is complete. He said another week of therapy and practice was needed to be ready for the Presidents Cup, which starts Dec. 12-15 at Royal Melbourne in Australia.
Johnson said he told Tiger Woods, the tournament host next week and the playing captain in Australia. He said Woods supported his decision.
Chez Reavie was the next available player to replace Johnson in the 18-man field.
► Pablo Larrazábal kept his three-shot lead at the Alfred Dunhill Championship on Saturday ahead of the final round of the European Tour’s 2020 season-opener.
Larrazábal’s 2-under 70 in the third round put him 11 under par and kept him ahead of Wil Besseling (70). South African home favorite Branden Grace (71), the 2014 champion, slipped a shot further back to third on 7 under.
Larrazábal made five birdies but also three bogeys on another tough day at Leopard Creek Country Club, where players have faced scorching temperatures pushing 104 degrees and gusting winds. Those high temperatures convinced the tour to allow players to wear shorts in tournament play for the first time.