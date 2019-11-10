Despite giving up as many as five forfeits in each match, the LaFayette Ramblers finished with a 3-2 record at the season-opening Southeast Whitfield Duals in Dalton on Saturday morning.
LaFayette handled LFO (54-6) and defeated Ringgold (42-27) before finishing up with a win over Murray County (36-24). The five forfeits, worth a total of 30 points, came into play in losses to Calhoun (45-36) and Southeast Whitfield (60-18).
Avery Sullivan went 4-0 with four pins at 138 pounds for the Ramblers. Jacob Brown (160) went 3-0 with three pins. Karson Ledford (152) was 3-1 with three pins and Cyrek Johns (120) also went 3-1 with two pins and one decision.
Carson Lanier (145) had two pins as he finished the day 2-1. Crandale Jackson (182) picked up a pin and a decision as he went 2-1, while Jazzen Nelson and Jonah Neal each went 1-1 with one pin as they split time at 132 pounds.
Full team scores and individual results for LFO and Ringgold were not available as of press time.