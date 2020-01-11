A 25-year-old Rome woman is being held on a $5,700 property bond on charges of possession of meth, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana and misdemeanor shoplifting.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kylin Denise Williams, of 264 Weathington Road, took $120 worth of items and tried to leave the store without paying for them. She also had a glass tube with methamphetamine residue and a plastic container of marijuana in her purse.
Kingston man released on bond on identity fraud charges
A 37-year-old Kingston man was charged with felony identity fraud and misdemeanor financial transaction card theft after being picked up on a warrant for an incident that allegedly occurred in November.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Gregory Lynn Hunter Jr., of 110 Brewer Road, obtained possession of the victim’s credit card without her knowledge or permission, made three purchases totaling approximately $170. For one of the transactions, the accused signed the receipt with the victim’s name.
Rome man released on bond after charge of felony drug possession
A 55-year-old Rome man was released on bond after being charged with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, driving under the influence of multiple substances and driving while license suspended.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Robert Joe Cross Jr., of 9 Kris Drive, intentionally drove a motor vehicle on a public roadway with a suspended license. She was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and prescription medication and was in possession of a Schedule IV drug (Xanax) in a pill bottle not labeled for him.
2 Rome men held without bond on drug charges
A 50-year-old Rome man and a 36-year-old Rome man living at the same address are being held without bond on charges of possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects. The older resident also was charged with felony sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance for an incident that allegedly occurred in September.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Scott Riggs, of 363 Potts Road NE, sold a cooperating witness an amount of oxycodone pills at his residence.
He and Joshua B. Strickland also were found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a glass smoking device Friday.
K.T. McKee, staff writer
Girl struck by vehicle crossing Rockmart Road in Silver Creek
A teenager, reported to be about 13 or 14, was struck by the side mirror of a vehicle while attempting to cross Rockmart Road in front of the EZ Stop gas station Saturday around 3:30 p.m.
According to scanner traffic, the girl was “breathing and conscious,” when crews arrived.
North and southbound lanes of Ga. 101 at Wax Road were temporarily shut down following the incident, and the girl was transported to Floyd Medical Center for evaluation.
Blake Silvers, Roman Record editor