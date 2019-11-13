A Cedartown man bonded out of jail Wednesday after a shoplifting arrest led to a felony drug charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Bruce Davenport, 39, of 405 Olive St. in Cedartown, altered barcodes on items at Walmart, 825 Cartersville Highway.
Davenport also had drugs in his possession and is charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, along with misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
Rome man charged with aggravated assault, accused of choking woman
A Rome man charged with aggravated assault was released from jail Wednesday on bond.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Quentin Antonia Mallory, 42, of 78 Wilma Drive, put his hands around a woman’s neck and choked her. He is charged with felony aggravated assault.
Traffic stop results in drug charges for Rome woman
A Rome woman was released from jail Wednesday on a $16,700 bond after a traffic stop led to several drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail/ Rome City Police reports:
Valencia Ardra Nicole McConnell, 29, of 111 E. 13th St., was the passenger in a vehicle parked behind the Gala Plaza shopping center on Redmond Circle. While searching her bag, an officer found two bags of suspected marijuana, several clear plastic bags, a small scale with marijuana residue on it, three pills of suspected Ecstasy, one suspected oxycodone pill and four suspected Xanax pills.
McConnell is charged with felonies possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, along with two counts of purchase, possession, distribution or sale of marijuana.
Report: Lindale man had drugs, pulled away from officers
A Lindale man remained in jail without bond Wednesday on drug and obstruction charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Lydell Loveless, 37, of 2006 Flannery St., resisted arrest during an encounter with officers Tuesday afternoon, then pulled a bag of suspected methamphetamine from his pocket and threw it.
Loveless is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement and a probation violation.
Cartersville man arrested on theft, burglary charges
A Cartersville man remained in jail Wednesday without bond on theft and burglary charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/ warrants:
Marcell Dionne McQueen, 43, of Old Mill Road, entered an unoccupied building on Bowman Road in Lindale and took over $1,500 in property.
McQueen is charged with felonies theft by taking and second-degree burglary.
Report: Rome woman tampered with evidence
A Rome woman was arrested Wednesday, accused of tampering of evidence.
According to Floyd County Jail reports and warrants:
Elizabeth Marie Livingston, 20, of 7 Summerstone Drive, Apt. C, removed physical evidence from a Pinecrest Drive apartment at the request of someone who is currently incarcerated on drug charges.
Livingston is charged with felony tampering with evidence. She was released on bond Wednesday afternoon.
Blake Silvers, Roman Record editor